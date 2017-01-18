World Bank, IMF to review Kenya’s national development plan in February

The Parliamentary Network (PN) on the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have confirmed plans for a Parliamentary Field visit in Kenya set to kick off on February 20, 2017.

The program will include working sessions with local parliamentarians and officials from Government, the IMF and World Bank teams in Kenya, civil society and private sector representatives, as well as project visits and meetings with beneficiaries.

The visit, which will run up until February 23, 2017, seeks to enhance parliamentary understanding of the activities of the IMF and the World Bank at the country level.

It seeks to review the participatory nature and outcome of Kenya’s national development plan, and the role of the Kenyan legislature therein.

It also seeks to share experience among local and international parliamentarians about respective actions in their countries;

The PN is a network of over 1000 parliamentarians from World Bank and IMF member countries which advocates for strengthened accountability and transparency in International Financial Institutions (IFIs) by involving elected representatives in their work.

The World Bank’s work in Kenya supports the government’s Vision 2030 development strategy, which aims to accelerate sustainable growth, reduce inequality, and manage resource scarcity.

The World Bank’s most recent Kenya Economic Update (KEU) March 2016 projected a 5.9 per cent growth in 2016, rising to 6 per cent in 2017. The report attributed the positive outlook to low oil prices, good agriculture performance, supportive monetary policy, and ongoing infrastructure investments.

According to the latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) quarterly report, Kenya’s economy expanded by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter compared to 5.9 per cent in the same period in 2015. This growth was mainly supported by agriculture, forestry and fishing; transportation and storage; real estate; and wholesale and retail trade.

Manufacturing, construction, financial and insurance sectors slowed down during this quarter while accommodation and food services, mining and quarrying; electricity and water supply; and information and communication sectors recorded improvements.