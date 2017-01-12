Varsity staff now issue seven-day strike notice

Learning in public universities could be paralysed next week after lecturers and staff warned that they will go on strike if a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) they signed with the government four years ago is not implemented.

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) today issued a seven-day strike notice warning that they will down their tools to push for full implementation of the CBA.

At least 33 public universities and their constituent colleges across the country will be affected by the industrial action.

The two unions’ representatives said that the government had failed to factor the 2013-2017 CBA in the budget for the last four financial years.

“All employees of public universities who are members of UASU and KUSU will withdraw their labour from Thursday 19th January, 2017 until the 2013-2017 CBA is negotiated and signed,” a statement by UASU National Secretary General Constantine Wasonga and KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya said.

The two union representatives noted CBA proposals for negotiations to the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) as early as December 2012, are yet to bear fruits after the varsity managements discarded it.

Only last week, union representatives threatened to boycott work beginning January 8, but decided put on hold to allow the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) to offer a counter-proposal for their 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement (CBA), after their first meeting failed yield any fruits.

“We will go on strike even if it is for a whole year until the government takes us seriously,” Wasonga reiterated.

Dr Mukhwaya asked the government to show leadership by ensuring that the crisis is averted.

“UASU and KUSU call upon his excellence the President, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Education, Salary and Remuneration Commission, and IPPUCCF to urgently intervene, jump-start, negotiate, conclude, sign and implement the CBA 2013-2017 before the closure of the budgetary estimates in March 2017,” he said.

UASU national chairman, Prof Muga K’olale alleged that the university staff are underpaid and overworked, something he attributed to low morale of lecturers.

The unions are demanding a salary increment claiming an assistant professor should be earning a minimum of Sh350,000 and a maximum of Sh1.5 million.