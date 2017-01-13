Two people killed in Langata road crash

Two people were Friday morning killed in an accident involving two cars on Lang’ata Road near the Carnivore Restaurant.

According to the Nairobi Traffic Commandant Leonard Katana, both cars were moving on same direction when the accident happened at around 4.45 am.

He stated that one of the cars was carrying seven passengers and the driver lost control before he hit the other car that was ahead of him forcing it into a ditch.

“The accident occurred early this morning and the surprising thing is that there was no traffic when it happened. The driver must have been speeding,” he said.

He says five other passengers were injured in the incident.

He encouraged motorists to always drive within the speed limits to reduce accidents.

“You know, you do not have to be monitored by a police man for you to obey traffic laws. We must all be vigilant all the time and ensure that we adhere to the traffic rules,” he stated.

Two other people were killed in Kayole and one along the Eastern bypass on Thursday.