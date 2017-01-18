Top scorer Injera returns

Current world rugby sevens leading try scorer Collins Injera has been recalled back into the national rugby sevens team that was named today morning at the Kenya Rugby Union grounds as Head Coach Innocent Simiyu made five changes to the squad heading for the third and fourth legs in New Zealand and Australia.

Injera missed the first two rounds in Dubai and Capetown where Kenya amassed 17 points in total after reaching the challenge trophy semifinal in Dubai and their sixth place finish in South Africa. Head coach Innocent Simiyu is confident the flyer’s inclusion will give his charges the much-needed firepower

Simiyu said that the World Rugby has given a provision of an extra man from the usual 12 if the legs are far away.

Joining Injera for the comeback are Sammy Oliech and Oscar Ouma who replace fly-half Dawin Mukidza, Frank Wanyama and Martin Owila from the squad that competed in the opening two legs at Dubai and Cape Town.