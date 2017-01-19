Top 3 Slept-on hip-hop hits of 2016

Dave East – Keisha

Why are they always called ‘Keisha?’ Dave East tells the classic tale of a hook up gone wrong. What’s starts out as an easy lay ends up as a robbery. There’s absolutely nothing fancy or frilly about this song, even the girl he chooses is cute but ordinary and that’s what makes this song great. It’s just good old storytelling, something that hip hop has been desperately missing for too many years. The Harlem rapper needs his due credit for doing something nobody else seems to even be attempting.

READ ALSO: Beyonce, Adele Lead 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

Ka – Grapes Of Wrath

This tune is a heady rush. Ka remains distinctly obscure despite his immense capabilities. The rapper got a co-sign from Odd Future’s Earl Sweatshirt in 2015. Maybe the fact that he is dominating airwaves gives Ka the freedom to produce such quality jams. ‘Grapes Of Wrath’ is sleepy and meandering but sublime. There’s a bit of gun violence, drug dealing and all the trials that living in that world bring in the song.

READ ALSO: The 2 artistes that LIT up 2016

Anderson .Paak – Come Down

Well this song is hard to ignore and with good reason it should not be looked over. There hasn’t been a notable soul/hip hop/funk mashup to hit the airwaves in a minute that is as delightful as what Anderson .Paak is doing. Try hold still while listening to this jam, it’s impossible.