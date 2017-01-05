Home / Access / Top 3 divas in pop culture

Top 3 divas in pop culture

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer-lopez-net-worthAlthough the pop star seems to have slowed it down recently compared to her early noughties fare, she still is very much a diva. Some of her requests in the past have reportedly included all-white everything on video shoots. Curtains, furniture, flowers, candles, lilies, roses, vanilla ice cream and linen sheets in dressing rooms should be crisp white and they should also be 9 dressing rooms available for her 90-person staff. She requires a helicopter on stand-by, an on-call masseuse and entire hotel floor to herself.

Kanye West

gty_kwest_mem_151214_12x5_1600This should come as a shock to no one. Kanye West has been known to show some diva tendencies in public and apparently in private it’s hilarious. Keeping the dressing room theme Kanye once demanded they iron his dressing room carpet before he recorded his spot on a show because it was “too bumpy.” He also ordered a studio to be pulled down and re-built to his requirements including the all-white theme Jennifer Lopez is so fond off- “white flowers, white curtains, white everything.”

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Kathy Najimy and 10-year-old Broadway sensation Fina Strazza star in "A Christmas Melody," directed by Mariah Carey: "A Christmas Melody" revolves around Kristin (Chabert), a beautiful, stylish divorcee who is a talented clothing designer and her young daughter. Kristin has just had to close her small Manhattan boutique to return to her Ohio home town and live in her parents' former home. It's an adjustment for Kristin and Emily - especially when she runs into her former high school rival Melissa (Carey). Melissa is president of the PTA and tries to make Kristen feel as unwelcome as possible. Kristen and Emily struggle to find their new normal with the help of the hunky local music teacher Danny (Elliott) and Kristin's Aunt Sarah (Najimy), the local coffee shop owner. With a little holiday magic and music, Kristin and Emily find that home is where the heart is. Photo: Mariah Carey Credit: Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Brian Douglas

This was also so obvious. Mariah Carey wins not just because of her extreme diva-ness but because she is supremely entertaining doing what she does. The list is long here, Mariah has an assistant walk in front of her in case she trips and having her dogs only travel by private plane, asking for custom toilet paper and that her dressing room has “two dozen white roses and vanilla aromatherapy candles.” Her rider includes a menagerie of puppies, kittens and bunny rabbits to keep her company. She also has a special attendant in her dressing room just to hand her towels.

mariah-shades

 

