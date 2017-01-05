Top 3 divas in pop culture

Jennifer Lopez

Although the pop star seems to have slowed it down recently compared to her early noughties fare, she still is very much a diva. Some of her requests in the past have reportedly included all-white everything on video shoots. Curtains, furniture, flowers, candles, lilies, roses, vanilla ice cream and linen sheets in dressing rooms should be crisp white and they should also be 9 dressing rooms available for her 90-person staff. She requires a helicopter on stand-by, an on-call masseuse and entire hotel floor to herself.

Kanye West

This should come as a shock to no one. Kanye West has been known to show some diva tendencies in public and apparently in private it’s hilarious. Keeping the dressing room theme Kanye once demanded they iron his dressing room carpet before he recorded his spot on a show because it was “too bumpy.” He also ordered a studio to be pulled down and re-built to his requirements including the all-white theme Jennifer Lopez is so fond off- “white flowers, white curtains, white everything.”

Mariah Carey

This was also so obvious. Mariah Carey wins not just because of her extreme diva-ness but because she is supremely entertaining doing what she does. The list is long here, Mariah has an assistant walk in front of her in case she trips and having her dogs only travel by private plane, asking for custom toilet paper and that her dressing room has “two dozen white roses and vanilla aromatherapy candles.” Her rider includes a menagerie of puppies, kittens and bunny rabbits to keep her company. She also has a special attendant in her dressing room just to hand her towels.