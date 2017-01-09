Top 10 #UhuruChallenge tweets

Corruption and brawls aside, the Jubilee government is also known for leniency on citizens, and netizens for that matter since the President and his Deputy have positioned themselves as youthful and ‘fun’ leaders.

Kenyans on the web have taken advantage of this leniency to call out the highest ranking leaders on mistakes with a sarcastic twist, such as the #UhuruChallenge which has been trending for over three days after netizens observed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been commissioning one too many projects, many of them perceived as irrelevant. Others netizens claim that the President rained on another leader’s parade by taking credit for the projects.

Here are the best takes on the Uhuru Challenge so far: