This is why MP Millie Odhiambo won’t be arrested despite abusing President Kenyatta

The High Court has today temporarily blocked the warrant of arrest issued towards Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo over her alleged inflammatory remarks issued towards President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The court has directed the police service not to arrest the vocal legislator for allegedly insulting the Head of State during the National Assembly’s special sitting debate on controversial electoral laws last month.

She obtained the temporary order stopping police from arresting her over verbal attack moved to court seeking anticipatory bail pending possible arrest for the remarks.

The reprieval is however dependent upon completion of investigations into the tirade against the president where she questioned the legitimacy of his announcement as winner of the presidential poll in 2013.

“The applicant should appear before the investigator on 12th at 10.00 am. The applicant should not be arrested by any police officer in Kenya as the matter is still pending investigations,” Judge James Wakiaga ruled.

The High Court had earlier directed the MP to present herself before the OCS Parliament police station to record a statement over the case where she sought anticipatory bond for her remarks in parliament over the presidency.

Justice Wakiaga made the directive after the DPP said he was not ready to proceed with the matter.

Odhiambo came under fire from various groups following her remarks during the debate terming the abuses directed at the president as hate speech and incitement against the State.

Politicians, women supporters allied to the Jubilee Party and several religious leaders called for the arrest and prosecution of all politicians who abused President Kenyatta during the December 20 special sitting.

They said the remarks by Ms Odhiambo were a bad example to Kenyan children and the women leadership in the country.

The case will be mentioned on January 17.

