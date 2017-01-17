The 4 Least Stressful Jobs of 2017

Career Cast recently released the ‘Least Stressful Jobs of 2017’ list and if you are looking to switch up your professional trajectory then these might deserve a look.

1. Hair stylist

Although this might seem like a shocking entry, apparently being a hair stylist is not a stressful job, ranking as 5.80 on the stress scale. This might have to do more with the type of clientele a hair stylist might deal with than anything else. Straighter hair might demand less time than kinkier hair types plus African women are known to don some elaborate hair styles. The absolute worst has to be dealing with an unhappy customer. There is no telling the amount of work you might have to do or re-do to calm a dissatisfied customer down.

2. University professor

Most of the stress that comes along with being a lecturer might not be necessarily related to teaching. After all, many stories have been told of professors who come into class, engage in a 2-hour soliloquy and leave, some even spring pop quizzes on students when they don’t feel like teaching and let’s not forget about the assignments and exams that get ‘marked,’ so this one might have some merit to it. But school administration does have obligations and duties that might push this job to 8.17 on the stress scale.

3. Pharmacy Technician

Working in a pharmacy is apparently a breeze, but getting there is very much not. Earning a degree in the medical field is hard work, including pharmacy. According to Career Cast though, once you get one, dispensing drugs is smooth sailing. Registering a 9.10 as a stress score means it’s less work than physicians get up to but much more than your average desk job. Pharmacy is more of a bridge between health professions and is an easier way to help people without all the nitty gritty.

4. Jeweller

The exact job description of a jeweller might require some clarification before we get into assessing the stress level of the career choice. Jeweller is described as ‘ a person who designs, makes, sells, or repairs jewellery, watches etc.’ Great, that helps get a better picture of the kinds of stresses that might come along with working in crafts. Ideally if the jeweller works on his/her own terms then the job should be significantly less demanding than if they were employed. Artists work as they go, but that does not explain the 8.95 stress score. But working in the service industry is a task by itself.