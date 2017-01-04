The 4 biggest food trends of 2017

With the New Year comes new tastes and opportunities to expand our palates. Predictions are already showing that this year will be a fascinating year for food.

1. Riced cauliflower

2016 was all about spiralizing food. In an effort to make healthier versions of comfort foods more interesting, using this nifty new gadget that could turn anything into pasta blew up. The New Year moves on to ricing everything. Ricing is actually easier than spiralizing as all you need is grater. So grab some vegetables and turn them into rice.

2. African food

On a mission to sample all the world’s foods, African dishes as with music in 2016, will reportedly trend worldwide. It’s also about time as African foods are an amalgamation of many different cultures and tastes so it will be interesting to see how this will play out.

READ ALSO: Why avocado is the missing ingredient in your diet

3. Sorghum

Sorghum bears the distinction of being characteristically unsexy. Never has one food been so unmemorable but nobody predicted quinoa trending and yet it did. Nevertheless, this grain does have a few benefits on its side such as prevention of certain cancers, is gluten free, lowers risk of diabetes and improves digestion.

4. Savoury yogurt

Yogurt has been enjoying its moment in the sun for a few years now and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. So what else to do with this superfood? Making it savoury. A variety of Indian dishes already use yogurt as a base and the world should follow suit. By adding carrots, nuts, herbs and seasonings we’ll get to see things in a whole new light.

READ ALSO: The benefits of juicing