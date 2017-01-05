The 2 artistes that LIT up 2016

It was an interesting year, filled with interesting characters but these two took the cake.

Bahati

Bahati actually started out 2016 on a rather high note. Releasing hit single, ‘Itakua Sawa’ to a great reception. The Groove Awards came with zero wins for he and fellow gospel artiste Willy Paul which ostensibly pushed the two closer as he posted a picture enjoying lunch with the musician. Soon after the singer was spotted for a brand ambassadorship deal with Huawei and that point is what marked the odd turn the ‘Barua’ hitmaker’s year took. The Huawei deal mentioned above came hand in hand with spending sometime brandishing Huawei phones and accessories with socialite Huddah. Of course, the rumour mill started grinding away and the public soon began spreading gossip of the two getting down to more than just business.

Then came the faux pas during the Jubilee launch where he sat on the highest seat in the country. The singer in an effort to play up the performance sat on the President’s chair and serenaded the First Lady. Not done with that very public embarrassment the singer posted this on Instagram, “WE ARE SORRY FOR LETTING DOWN THE GOSPEL OF CHRIST‼️ I personally feel & accept that as “BAHATI” I have not Represented Jesus & the Gospel Music as God expects. I know this might not be the best Platform to Speak about this but We all Know that The Public has Lost Trust in Us Gospel Musicians, “in part. A move that Sauti Sol vocalist Bien Aime did not take too kindly responding with, “”Bahati go and write songs or rather get good songwriters to work with. DO NOT do music targeting awards. Awards are a by-product of quality. Use this energy to better your musicianship.” Here’s to the new year Bahati.

Akothee

It’s hard to find a starting point with Akothee because one does not simply put Akothee in a box. No. Akothee is an adjective and a verb, she is an action. The singer/dancer had a slew of hits in 2016 from ‘Sweet Love’ with Tanzanian superstar Diamond, to the dumbfounding ‘Yuko Moyoni,’ to ‘Benefactor’ which no-doubt closed the year with a bang. But Akothee’s pull is not necessarily in her music–she did have a rather sub-par performance at Luo Festival in July of last year. Her larger than life personality makes up for any perceivable artistic shortcomings he might have. Madam Boss takes time out of her busy schedule to post videos showing the public how to correctly use a pumice stone, her daily routine at her palatial Rongo household and gifting her daughter a sedan on her birthday.

Akothee had a whirlwind of a year. Losing her unborn twins late last year might have brought her down but not one to be deterred, she sprang back up holding a ‘One Woman Show At Club Homeland’ in an outfit that grabbed headlines. No matter Akothee is crying all the way to the bank claiming her getup cost $350 and the last time haters ‘changed their panties was in 2014.’ We salute you Madam Boss, we salute you.

