Thanks Obama: 3 reasons why we’ll miss President Obama

The time has come for America’s first ‘Kenyan’ President to take his leave. It Was the Best of Times; It Was the Worst of Times.

1. He had a great grasp of pop culture

Unlike the stuffed shirts we like to think have no clue about the things that go on over the internet or make pop culture news, Obama seemed to have actual knowledge of what was happening. To put it short he was a cool president.

It’s easy to make fun of Presidents because of the high standard society expects them to live up to.

He read mean tweets about himself on the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on the Mean Tweets segment of the show. Spewing such gems as, ‘President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States,’ which was actually tweeted by President-elect Donald Trump before his historic win.

We also can’t forget to mention ‘Slow Jam the News’ which he did on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

READ ALSO: Obama urges Americans to give Trump a chance

During his final White House State Dinner he invited musicians Chance the Rapper, James Taylor and Frank Ocean plus comedian Jerry Seinfeld. This came a few months after inviting numerous artistes including Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, Wale, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Janelle Monae as part of his ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ initiative. indeed rappers were in the White House.

Thanks Dad for raising me right. Look at us all fancy for the White House. I ain't even wearing a hat tonight #BlackBoyJoy pic.twitter.com/cCnHJL9EFP — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 18, 2016

2. His sense of humour

It’s easy to make fun of Presidents just because of the high standard society expects them to live up to. George W Bush wound up being the target of many comedians’ punchlines due to his numerous mispronunciations—many Americans say the word nuclear wrong to this day because of his oblivious folksiness—but few have shown actual chops in giving and taking a joke. He famously printed his own birth certificate on coffee mugs and t-shirts when the country of his birth was called into question.

To Trump in 2011 he said, “No one is prouder to put this birth-certificate matter to rest than The Donald. And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter — like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner he brought out comedian Keegan Michael-Key to recreate a sketch character named ‘Luther’ who would act as his ‘anger and emotional translator.’

READ ALSO: Trump: Obama is a ‘very good man’

Including his numerous appearances on left-of-centre talk shows such as ‘Between Two Ferns’ and showing a video of his birth that was just a clip from the movie The Lion King, as West Wing writer Brian Agler said to the Washington Post, “He’s not into the classic hokey punchlines.”

3. His wife

First Lady’s jobs and titles look ornamental many times, and many times they are but not Michelle Obama. The FLOTUS put education, children’s health, women’s empowerment and veteran’s support first. Barack Obama might get tons of credit for being an impressive orator but where Barack succeeds with technical skill, Michelle soars out of pure heart–Melania Trump learnt a thing or two about that.

Barack Obama summed it up quite well on his own, “for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour.” Thanks Obamas.

READ ALSO: Obama Cancels Meeting With Philipines President Following Insult