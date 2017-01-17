Striking doctors appeal to Kenyans for understanding

Striking doctors have from yesterday taken to social media to share their woes with Kenyans in an effort to seek understanding of the public about their work boycott.

The medic’s union, the Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentist Union (KMPDU), rallied doctors across the country to share their experiences and working conditions for Kenyans to understand why they want the contentious CBA with the government implemented.

And they obliged by taking to Facebook and Twitter to share their salary woes and display desperate working conditions even as government maintained that their demands were unimaginable.

“Today doctors are sharing their experiences at work that made them go on strike to have this CBA implemented,” KMPDU tweeted.

The officials appealed to Kenyans to understand them and discard government narrative that they were driven by greed in their push for better remuneration and working conditions in health facilities.

“Doctors have been on strike for 44 days now (yesterday) as they fight to have the CBA implemented to redeem public health sector #CBAforkenyans,” they explained.

Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar who together with his Makueni’s Mutula Kilonzo Jnr are seeking to have the stalemate between doctors and the government resolved shared the plight of the medics.

Mr Hassan called on the government to honour the CBA.

“Corruption costs us more than the cost of the CBA demanded by doctors. #GreedyPoliticians must honour the CBA,” he tweeted.

The developments came even as Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu dashed hopes of an end to the strike which is in its second month.

Mailu held that the salary demands by the doctors can only be implemented if they are removed from the civil servants’ category.

According to the minister, the demands contained in the contentious Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) contradict Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Act, hence cannot be honoured unless a new structure of salaries is introduced for doctors and nurses.