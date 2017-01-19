State calms food crisis fears amid ravaging drought

The government has today moved to assure Kenyans of enough food supply until June this year even as it admitted being in a crisis mode as drought continues to ravage most parts of the country.

Four Cabinet Secretaries; Henry Rotich (National Treasury), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation) and Willy Bett (Agriculture) in a joint press conference today admitted that the persistent drought being experienced across the country has caused a crisis but insisted the government is on top of things.

The said the crisis has not yet reached emergency levels assuring that there is enough food to last until June.

“It is true we are in a crisis mode but we have not reached the emergency level. We have food to last us till June,” Bett said.

They said the government has laid down elaborate plans to deal with the current drought in most parts of the country.

The Agriculture CS said they have 21 million bags of maize of 90kg which is able to last the country till June.

Poor harvests and inadequate rains have left most Kenyans on the brink of starvation with Mr Bett blaming poor storage facilities for failure to sufficiently reduce waste of local production.

He said the current drought is a first of its kind and has never been witnessed in the country before.

According to the ministers, a multiagency team comprising of government officials, NGOs and the United Nations has been put up to carry out assessment in the most affected areas.

The team is expected to hand over its report on January 27, 2017 which will be used to determine whether the country should import more maize or not.

They further said that some Sh824m has been released for food distribution between now and February.

Each family in the most affected counties like Wajir, Isiolo, Tana River, and Garisa will receive Sh2,700 per household per month as part of the contingency fund.

A further 1.5m vaccines has been purchased for the affected families in arid and semi-arid locations.

Mr Wamalwa said his ministry has further released Sh16 billion for provision of water between now and March to cushion worst affected families.

Mr Rotich urged county governments to restructure their budgets so as to address the current pressing issue.

“The county governments should now re adjust their budgets to deal with the problem,” Rotich appealed.

He said the country’s GDP will be affected should the current drought persists, though at the moment they have not carried out any assessment of the drought to the economy.

And as of October, Rotich said the country will need Sh9.5 billion to contain the situation should the current drought persist. He however said they are still waiting for a report from a multi-agency team next week to give the exact figure.

Kiunjuri attributed to the situation to natural problems saying it does not only affect Kenya but the whole region.