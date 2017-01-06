Sports Headlines January 6 2016

Bad boy Ochomo signs with KP

Former Muhoroni Youth striker Wycliffe Ochomo has joined Kakamega Homeboyz on a two-year deal.

Homeboyz and Stima were locked in dispute on Tuesday over his signature but Ochomo clarified Homeboyz moved quickly to give him a lucrative deal with a Ksh750,000 signing on fee.

Ochomo, chrstened the bad boy of Kenyan football, netted 12 goals in the 2016 season despite falling out with his Muhoroni’s top management in mid-season and is aiming to clinch the Golden Boot that eluded him after missing the tail end of the season.

Meanwhile KPL side Western Stima have bolstered their squad with three new signings as they prepare for the 2017 season.

Stima has secured the signatures of Wycliffe Nyangechi and midfielder Evans Kiwanuka from KPL sides Muhoroni Youth and Ushuru FC as well as keeper Gad Mathews from second-tier National Super League side Palos FC.

Mahrez named Africa’s best player

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez has won the Confederation of African Football’s player of the year award.

The 25-year-old Algerian, who inspired Leicester to the Premier League title, is already the PFA Player of the Year and BBC African Footbaler of the Year.

Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was second and Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane came third.

Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi won the young player award.

Countryman and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was in contention for the honour.

The winner was decided by votes from the Head Coaches or Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, members of the CAF Media Committee, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a 20-member panel of experts.

Ugandan goalie, Denis Onyango won the African Player of the Year – Based in Africa 2016.Onyango also wrote his name in African football folklore, by becoming the first goalkeeper to scoop the award designed to reward players who ply their trade on the continent.

Nine-man Bilbao stun Barcelona in Copa del Rey

Athletic Bilbao secured a first-leg advantage over Barcelona in their Copa del Rey last-16 tie despite finishing the match with nine men.

Two goals in three first-half minutes from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams put the hosts in control against the 2016 champions.

Lionel Messi reduced the deficit from a free-kick after the break.

Messi also hit the post in stoppage time after both Raul Garcia and Ander Iturraspe had been shown red.

“We struggled at the start,” admitted Barca boss Luis Enrique. “In the second half we concentrated more on what we could control, our play, and I think we did enough to deserve more, even taking into account Athletic’s numerical disadvantage.”

Forwards Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar started the match despite only returning to training on Monday after the winter break.

This is the sixth time Barca and Athletic have been paired together in this competition in nine seasons, including three finals.

No side other than Real Madrid has eliminated Barca from the cup since 2008.