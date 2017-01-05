Sports Headlines January 5 2016

Tottenham end Chelsea’s attempt to make Premier League history

Tottenham ended Chelsea’s attempt to make Premier League history with a 14th successive victory as the title pacesetters were well beaten at White Hart Lane.

Spurs moved up to third place as headers from Dele Alli either side of half-time made the difference to leave Chelsea five points ahead of Liverpool in second place.

READ ALSO: Man City, Chelsea charged over player behaviour

Alli rose to meet Christian Eriksen’s cross in first-half stoppage time and the same pair combined to put the game out of Chelsea’s reach in the 54th minute.

Eden Hazard had Chelsea’s two best chances in each half but Spurs closed out the victory in comfort to put north London rivals Arsenal out of the top four and leave themselves seven points off the top after their fifth successive league win.

Tottenham’s season was at a tipping point after a disappointing Champions League exit at the group stage and the poor performance in defeat at Manchester United in early December – but they have responded magnificently.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are gathering impressive momentum, illustrated by the manner in which they overcame a Chelsea side that was starting to carry an air of impregnability.

The 4-1 wins at Southampton and Watford served as a warning that Spurs were approaching the sort of form that carried them close to the title last season and this performance confirmed their growing confidence and stature.

Injured Everton winger Bolasie could be out until 2018

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie could be out for a year with a knee injury, says manager Ronald Koeman. Bolasie, 27, injured his right knee during the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United on 4 December.

Manager Koeman said on Wednesday: “It will be around 11-12 months before he is back. That is a big disappointment but he will come back.”

Bolasie is due to have a second operation – on his anterior cruciate ligament – in the coming weeks. The DR Congo international signed for Everton from Crystal Palace in a £25m deal in August, and had played in every league game this campaign up until his injury. Manchester United’s Memphis Depay could be brought in to fill the position in attacking midfield, with Koeman having this season expressed his desire to sign his fellow Dutchman.

Real Madrid extend unbeaten run to 38 games

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 38 games with a 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie at the Bernabeu.

Real – who have won 29 of those 38 matches – are one short of equalling a best-ever run by a La Liga team.

James Rodriguez scored twice as he made a rare start in the absence of the rested Cristiano Ronaldo.

Raphael Varne also headed home to put Real firmly in control with the second leg in Seville on 12 January.

It is a second leg which now appears a formality amid a hectic schedule that could see Real play 21 times in 11 weeks.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid equal Barcelona record with 16th straight win

Madrid started a second consecutive home game without any of their first-choice front three with Karim Benzema on the substitutes’ bench, Ronaldo rested and Gareth Bale sidelined with a long-term ankle injury.

Rodriguez had previously said he would consider his future in January after playing a minor role so far this season, but made the most of a rare start by scoring a spectacular long-range opener and adding his second from the penalty spot after Luca Modric was fouled by Mariano.

Real Sociedad also took a huge step towards the last eight with Willian Jose, Carlos Vela and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring in a 3-1 win over Villarreal.