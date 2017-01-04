Sports Headlines January 4 2016

Leicester sign Ndidi

Leicester City are set to sign Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for a reported £15m, subject to a work permit.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international will sign a five-and-a-half-year deal when he completes the move.

A statement on Leicester’s website confirmed the Premier League champions have agreed personal terms and that Ndidi has had a medical.

Arsenal stage comeback to earn point at Bournemouth

Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback at Bournemouth as they rescued a point in injury time having fallen 3-0 behind.

The Gunners looked destined for a third away league defeat in a row before a late rally that began with a diving Alexis Sanchez header and gathered momentum when a stunning Lucas Perez left-footed volley reduced the gap to a single goal.

Bournemouth went down to 10 men when Simon Francis was sent off for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey and Arsenal capitalised as Olivier Giroud headed a 92nd-minute equaliser.

Cardiac arrest screening introduced by KRU

In an effort to curb the sad events witnessed towards the end of last year, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has rolled out a programme that requires all clubs participating in domestic competition to screen their players for any cardiac or other medical issues before competition resumes on January 14 .

The move follows the death of two players Ogeto Gecheo and Victor Wayodi late last year which led to the subsequent suspension of the league.

The KRU Medical Subcommittee has introduced a series of minimum screening requirements to be met by all clubs before the Kenya Cup and other local tournaments that were suspended following the tragic events of December 6 and 11 resume.