Sports Headlines January 4 2016

Pochettino wants fans to rally behind Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham’s “unbelievable” fans can help spur his side on to victory against Chelsea. Spurs welcome Antonio Conte’s side to White Hart Lane on Wednesday night aiming to end the Blues’ 13-game winning streak.

The north Londoners have already lost to Chelsea during their rivals’ winning sequence but Harry Kane is determined not to end up of the losing side this time around. Games between Spurs and Chelsea have had a distinctive edge about them in recent years and Pochettino is adamant the home crowd could have a say in proceedings.

“Like always our fans are great, a fantastic help,” he told the club’s official website. “The energy that they translate from the stands is unbelievable and I think all together we can beat Chelsea.

Allardyce unhappy at fixtures scheduling

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce criticised the Premier League fixture scheduling after his “shattered” side were beaten at home by Swansea City.

Palace were playing for the second time in three days and lost 2-1 to Swansea, who had an extra day between matches. “The lack of energy the players had showed massively,” said Allardyce.

“Some people say it’s rubbish but it’s not – the players were trying 100 per cent but they were not physically able to reach their usual levels.” Angel Rangel scored an 88th-minute winner for Swansea after the Eagles lost 2-0 away at Arsenal on Sunday.

Serena knocked out in Aukland

World number two Serena Williams suffered a shock defeat in her second match back after injury at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. The 35-year-old lost 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 to compatriot and world number 72 Madison Brengle in Auckland.

Williams had returned to action after four months out on Tuesday, claiming she was ‘rusty’ despite winning. It was a disappointing day for the Williams sisters after older sister Venus withdrew with an arm injury.

The 36-year-old beat New Zealand wildcard Jade Lewis 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 and was due to play Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the second round later on Wednesday but pulled out before the match.