Sports headlines January 19 2017

Man United move to top of rich clubs list

Manchester United has dethroned Spanish giants Real Madrid as the world’s richest club after generating the most revenue of any football club last season, according to a report published by Deloitte.

United accumulated a record revenue of 689m euros (£515m) during the 2015-16 term.

The Premier League club saw commercial revenue grow by 100m euros (£71m) to topple Real who has held the record for the richest club for 11 years now. Barcelona were second with Real dropping to third, one place ahead of German champions Bayern. Man City moved one place higher into fifth.

Cameroon rally to edge past Guinea as Gabon is held again

Four-time champions Cameroon moved top of Group A as they fought back to deny debutants Guinea-Bissau a historic first win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Shock qualifiers Guinea-Bissau, making their debut at this year’s tournament, led through Piquito’s superb solo goal.

But the Indomitable Lions restored parity after the break when Sebastien Siani rifled in low from outside the penalty area. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui then drilled in another low strike as Cameroon earned their first Afcon win since 2010. Earlier, hosts Gabon scored late through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to earn a draw against Burkina Faso in the same group