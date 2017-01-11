Sports Headlines January 11 2017

Brave Police eye continental title

Kenya Police upset defending champions Eastern Company 2-1 and move to second in Pool A on goal difference as they recorded their second win in the ongoing Africa Club Championships in Nairobi.

A 61st minute strike by Vincent Odindo was decisive for two sides that were evenly matched early on but Kenya Police wasted a gifted chance to take the lead in the 10th minute when they were awarded a penalty after an infringement on Oliver Echenje as he was about to score.

The law enforces took the lead a minute later when Richard Birir’s hard shot was poked home instinctively by George Mutira.

Mohammed El Gharably grabbed the equalizer in the 42nd minute for the Egyptian side.

Odindo eventually got his goal which turned out to be the winner when he lashed on to Robert Masibo’s hard pass that deflected off Farahat and into the net to send their huge fanbase into jubilation in the 61st minute.

Five goals by Kenyan international Audrey Omaido against Uganda’s Weatherhead saw Telkom Orange reach the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Club Championships.

They beat Weatherhead 9-0 at the City Park Stadium and still have one match in hand.

Mourinho wants more from Man Utd fans in fight against Liverpool

Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho has told fans Sunday’s Premier League match against fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford will “not be a visit to the theatre”, and instead invited them to “come and play with us”. United beat Hull City 2-0 in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday thanks to second-half goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini.

However, Mourinho said everyone must improve against Liverpool.

“It’s a special match for us,” he said. “If we play enthusiastic football the fans come to the pitch and play with us. When we don’t play with great intensity it is normal that the fans are not so vocal. But we have absolutely amazing fans, fans who push us and get behind us. Everybody likes big games – players, managers, fans. Everyone loves big matches so let’s go for that one on Sunday.”

Aubameyang, Mahrez and Mane highlights of Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast will defend their Africa Cup of Nations title while the hosts’ lightning-quick striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the cast of superstar names as the 2017 tournament begins in Gabon on Saturday.

As Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang prepares to carry the hopes of the small central African nation on his shoulders at the biennial African football showpiece, the fleet-footed Riyad Mahrez will aim to top a magnificent 12 months by taking Algeria to the February 5 final and the continental title.