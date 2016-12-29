Sports Headlines December 29 2016

Spurs rally from behind to beat ten-man Southampton

Tottenham came from a goal down to beat ten-man Southampton 4-1 in a premier League match played at the St Mary’s Stadium last night. Dele Alli scored twice as Spurs maintained their challenge for a Champions League spot with victory that moved them to just a point behind Arsenal who currently occupy fourth place. Saints took the lead in the second minute when defender Virgil van Dijk demonstrated his aerial threat by nodding in James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick. But the visitors were level just before midway in the half when Alli out-jumped Van Dijk to direct Moussa Sissoko’s deflected cross past keeper Fraser Forster. Shortly after the break, Harry Kane ended his run of three league games without a goal when he headed in from Christian Eriksen’s corner in the 52nd minute. And the England forward should have extended his side’s advantage moments later when Southampton’s Nathan Redmond brought down Alli in the area to concede a penalty and earn a red card. However Kane fired the spot-kick over the bar. The sending off changed the complexion of the match as Spurs took advantage of the extra space, with both substitute Son Heung-Min and Alli firing in low strikes to put gloss on the win.

Ex-England winger Zaha named in Ivory Coast squad for AFCON

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been named in Ivory Coast’s provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations that begins next month. Zaha’s inclusion follows his decision to switch international allegiance from England, where he grew up. The 24-year-old was born in Ivory Coast but has two England caps, having played against Sweden in November 2012 and Scotland the following year. As both were friendly matches, he is permitted to commit his international future to his country of birth.The tournament in Gabon, which starts on 14 January, could see Zaha miss up to six weeks of the season for Palace. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has also been called up to the 24-man squad by French coach Michel Dussuyer, as has veteran forward Salomon Kalou, who is set to appear in his fifth Nations Cup.

Man United legend Giggs in frame for Swansea job

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is leading the race to replace Bob Bradley who was sacked as Swansea manager on Tuesday. Swansea City have said they hope to have a new manager in place by Monday, with Giggs and Wales boss Chris Coleman the leading candidates. Giggs, 43, was interviewed twice before Bradley’s appointment in October. Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson, ex-Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew and ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett are also in the frame. Bradley’s permanent successor is not expected to take charge before their Premier League match at home to Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve. First-team coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take the reins temporarily for that game, but the Swans are keen to make a swift appointment.