Sports Headlines December 23 2016

Stars end the year ranked 89th

The national football team Harambee Stars will end the 2016 football calendar year ranked 89 after they retained their previous position according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.

In what has been a low key month, most countries retained their positions with only nine of 54 countries within the Confederations of African Football (Caf) registering a rise/fall of more than one.

Argentina end the year on top of the world with neighbours Brazil in second. La Albiceleste therefore take the FIFA ‘Team of the Year’ title from Belgium, whom they overtook at the summit in April this year, and where they have stayed for the subsequent eight editions of the Ranking.

In total, the Argentineans won ten of their 15 games in 2016, losing three and drawing twice.

Kemboi leads in fight against doping

Two-time Olympics and four-time men 3000m steeplechase champion, Ezekiel Kemboi, has begged his fellow athletes to avoid the use of performance enhancing drugs as the country seeks to wipe out the 2016 doping specter.

Speaking during a luncheon organized by Lotto Africa held at the Nandi Bears Club, Nandi County on Wednesday where athletes were feted, Kemboi also warned against agents that have little interest of the athletes they represent at heart.

Kemboi who lost his Olympics title in Rio to his heir-apparent Conseslus Kipruto before being disqualified warned that such agents have ill motives and would lure competitors into the use of banned substances and abandon them in the blink of an eye when the repercussion walls start closing in.

Allardyce front runner for Palace job

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is the frontrunner to replace Alan Pardew as Crystal Palace manager.

Pardew was sacked on Thursday with the club 17th in the Premier League after a run of one win in 11 games.

Palace have no agreement or contract in place with Allardyce and other options are being considered.

But the 62-year-old is the most likely candidate, with club chairman Steve Parish saying Pardew’s “expansive style of football hasn’t worked”.