Sports Headlines

Ghana make winning start at Cup of Nations

Ghana went top in Group D in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations championship with a slim 1-0 win over Uganda. Andre Ayew slotted in the lone goal from the penalty spot after captain Asamoah Gyan had been pulled back in the area on 32 minutes. Ghana also threatened through two Gyan headers, while Ayew and Christian Atsu tested Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango. Uganda came close when Faruku Miya hit the outside of a post but they could not force their way back into the game. The win leaves Ghana top of their group after Egypt were held to a barren draw by Mali in the other fixture.

Rudisha keen on third Olympic title

800 meters world record holder David Rudisha has put his focus on the 2020 Olympics saying winning a third successive title will crown his sparkling athletics career after confirming he will take part in the Summer Games in Tokyo. Rudisha, who became the first athlete to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 800m since 1964 at last year’s Rio games, is currently in India working as an ambassador of the Mumbai Marathon. However, the two-time world champion says it will take hard work to accomplish the mission. “I know it’s not easy to be at the top for three Olympics, normally they say you can be at the top maybe for one or two Olympics but to stay for the third will be an ultimate goal for me and I’m putting a lot of effort and hard work,” Rudisha revealed.

Costa returns to Chelsea first team training

Want-away Chelsea striker Diego Costa trained with the first team on Tuesday after being linked with a move to China. The 28-year-old was a target for Tianjin Quanjian but any potential move was scuppered by new rules in the Chinese Super League, according to the club’s owner. Costa did not play in Chelsea’s win at Leicester on Saturday with boss Antonio Conte saying he had a back problem. He trained on his own on Monday but this was to aid his recovery. Chelsea are reportedly determined to keep the Premier League’s joint top scorer on 14 goals.