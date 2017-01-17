Sports Headlines January 17 2017

Africa Cup of Nations 2017: DR Congo stun Morocco, Ivory Coast held

DR Congo put their difficult Africa Cup of Nations build-up behind them to beat Morocco 1-0 in their Group C opening fixture, despite finishing with 10 men. Florent Ibenge’s side, who went on strike over unpaid bonuses on Friday, almost trailed early on at Stade d’Oyem when Mbark Boussoufa struck the bar. But Junior Kabananga put them ahead before substitute Lomalisa Mutambala was booked twice in 16 minutes. Morocco’s Youssef El-Arabi missed with two headed chances late on. The substitute glanced wide from a set-piece delivery and then met a cross cleanly to force a parry from DR Congo keeper Ley Matampi. The Leopards were down to nine men for several minutes in the closing stages when they lost defender Gabriel Zakuani to injury having made all of their substitutions. In the earlier fixture, Togo held Champions Ivory Coast to a barren draw. In today’s fixtures, Uganda take on Ghana from 7pm with Mali facing Egypt from 10pm.

Chelsea have no desire to sell star striker Costa

Chelsea have no intention of selling Diego Costa amid reports that the striker is a transfer target of Chinese clubs. The Spain forward missed Chelsea’s win at Leicester on Saturdaywith a back injury, according to manager Antonio Conte. But reports intimate the 28-year-old has reportedly fallen out with his boss and trained on his own on Monday. It is understood that Blues owner Roman Abramovich will not bow to interest from China in the club’s top scorer. Reports have linked Costa with a move to the Chinese Super League that could earn him Sh38 billion a year.

Gor Mahia to play Sudanese side Al Hilal in friendly today

Sportpesa Premier League heavyweights Gor Mahia are in Khartoum where they are preparing to take on Sudanese league champions Al Hilal in a friendly match today. The team travelled in two batches of local players and foreign players and had a feel of the pitch at the Al Hilal Stadium on Sunday. A logistics problem involving immigration resulted in the rescheduling of flights for all foreigners in the team, including Brazilian coach Marcelo Ferreira. The team’s Organising Secretary Judith Anyango said the team is satisfied with their preparations and are ready for the match. “We inspected the pitch. It is a good one with natural grass,” she said.