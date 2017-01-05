Sports Headlines January 5 2016

Egypt’s El Hadary could make Nations Cup history

Veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has been included in Egypt’s final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

El Hadary turns 43 this month and could become the oldest player in Nations Cup history, beating the 2006 record of 39-year-old compatriot Hossam Hassan.

Coach Hector Cuper trimmed four players from his provisional list.

Al Masry defender Hamada Tolba and midfielder Ahmed Gomaa, Zamalek midfielder Mohamed Ibrahim and Ismaili goalkeeper Mohamed Awad were dropped.

Egypt, who have missed out on the last three Nations Cup tournaments, play in Group D in Port Gentil and open their campaign on 17 January against Mali.

The tournament in Gabon runs from 14 January to 5 February.

Batambuze, Walusimbi in Cranes AFCON squad

The Kenyan Premier League duo of Shafik Batambuze (Tusker) and Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia) have made the cut for Uganda’s team to the 2017 African Cup of Nations that kicks-off from January 14 in Gabon.

While Walusimbi has been a mainstay in the team, Batambuze is in line for his maiden competitive debut after impressing in the 2016 season with KPL and GOtv Shield champions Tusker FC.