Sports Headlines January 5 2016

Egypt’s El Hadary could make Nations Cup history
Veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has been included in Egypt’s final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.
El Hadary turns 43 this month and could become the oldest player in Nations Cup history, beating the 2006 record of 39-year-old compatriot Hossam Hassan.
Coach Hector Cuper trimmed four players from his provisional list.
Al Masry defender Hamada Tolba and midfielder Ahmed Gomaa, Zamalek midfielder Mohamed Ibrahim and Ismaili goalkeeper Mohamed Awad were dropped.
Egypt, who have missed out on the last three Nations Cup tournaments, play in Group D in Port Gentil and open their campaign on 17 January against Mali.
The tournament in Gabon runs from 14 January to 5 February.
Batambuze, Walusimbi in Cranes AFCON squad
The Kenyan Premier League duo of Shafik Batambuze (Tusker) and Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia) have made the cut for Uganda’s team to the 2017 African Cup of Nations that kicks-off from January 14 in Gabon.
While Walusimbi has been a mainstay in the team, Batambuze is in line for his maiden competitive debut after impressing in the 2016 season with KPL and GOtv Shield champions Tusker FC.
“We started working on19th, had 19 training sessions in 10 working days providing perfect platform for polishing work in order to be competitors. On the wings of tough times in football are flying tough decisions as I’m squeezed between a hard rock and stone to decide 23 Uganda best for AFCON,” Uganda Cranes Head Coach, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic tweeted before he named the final squad.