Senegal in good AfCON start

Senegal began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a positive note with a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in Group B.

Tunisia almost took the lead in the opening two minutes, but Ahmed Akaichi’s header skimmed the post and he smashed a shot narrowly wide.

In between, Senegal took the lead through Sadio Mane’s penalty after captain Cheikhou Kouyate had been hacked down.

Kara Mbodj powerfully headed in a second, and almost scored an own goal when his clearance struck the post.

Tunisia were guilty of missing plenty of chances, in particular Youssef Msakni, who headed wide from two yards out and shot straight at Abdoulaye Diallo in the second half.

Victory for Aliou Cisse’s side means they top their group after Algeria’s surprising 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe.

Tunisia have won the tournament once, in 2004, but Senegal have never lifted the crown. Their best performance came in 2002 when they lost on penalties to Cameroon.

This year could be a different story with a side containing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, West Ham’s Kouyate and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye in midfielder, as well as Liverpool’s Mane.

Mane, Africa’s most expensive player following his £34m move from Southampton to the Reds in the summer, caused the Tunisian backline problems with his pace and coolly tucked his spot-kick into the left corner.

Senegal could have had another, but Ismaila Sarr’s cross came back off the bar in the second half.

Earlier in the other Group B fixture, minnows Zimbabwe caused a surprise when they held Algreia 2-2.

African Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez scored twice for Algeria to earn the North Africans a point in their first match in Gabon.

The Leicester winger put his side ahead with a curling shot in off the post.

But Kudakwashe Mahachi’s low shot into the corner and a Nyasha Mushekwi penalty made it 2-1 to Zimbabwe – a lead they held until the 82nd minute.

Algeria hit the bar twice before Mahrez levelled with a speculative 25-yard shot that Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva should have saved.

While Mukuruva may feel embarrassed at his error, Algeria just about managed to save their own blushes as they rescued a point from their Group B opener – a match they were very much expected to win.

Zimbabwe, making their first appearance at the finals since 2006, will perhaps count themselves a little unlucky after playing some excellent football.

Khama Billiat was superb for the Warriors and was only denied a spectacular 30-yard goal by an outstanding fingertip save from Algeria goalkeeper Rais Mbholi, who diverted the ball on to the post.