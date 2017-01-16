Senator now wade into doctors strike seeking to end crisis

Senators have waded into the ongoing Doctors and have now convened a meeting of all stakeholders in a bid to end the crisis that has paralysed health sector in the country.

Two senators, Hassan Omar and Mutula Kilonzo jnr yesterday said they will on Thursday this week call for a meeting of all stakeholders in the health sector as the first step towards ending the strike.

Those expected to attend the Thursday meeting include, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, Council of Governors, officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Addressing the press yesterday at Serena Hotel, the two senators said the Thursday meeting will be steered by chairpersons of various senate committees including Wilfred Machage(Health),Amos Wako(Legal Affairs and Human Rights) Stewart Madzayo(Labour and Social Welfare) and Agnes Zani(Devolution,).

“As a starting point we will convene a joint stakeholders forum bringing together all parties on Thursday as an initial step towards ending the crisis,” Mutula said.

The duo argued that the current stalemate would not be solved by threats of sackings or imprisonment of Doctors.

“No County government should threaten or purport to sack its doctors. Courts must not appear to punish doctors as threats of jail owing to technicalities of the CBA will not solve the problem. The courts must be progressive in defining a path towards the resolution of the matter,” Omar said.

Mutula faulted the court over its rulling saying all along doctors have been demonized and threatened with jail with the national government even threatening to bring foreign doctors.

“All along doctors have been demonized, threatened with jail and the government has gone as far as threatening to bring in foreign doctors while not enough is being done to negotiate around the commitments as provided for in the CBA,” Mutula said.

The Makueni senator urged doctors to register the CBA as soon as possible as it contains far reaching proposals that if implemented can have positive impact on the health sector.

The senators said the national government should bear full responsibility of majority of Kenyans countrywide that have suffered due to the doctors’ strike.