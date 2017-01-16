Security assured as voter registration gets underway

The government has assured Kenyans of maximum security during the mass voter registration exercise that kicked off today countrywide.

Government spokesperson Erick Kiraithe said security agencies will ensure the exercise goes on smoothly even as he warned politicians against making inflammatory remarks that could prevent people from registering as voters.

His remarks came amid concerns of voter transportation.

He said all police officers will be mobilized to provide security during the month-long drive.

“From the government side, I want to assure you that there will be maximum security during the period of this exercise and therefore nobody should be afraid to go and register” Kiraithe said today morning at KICC during the official opening of the mass registration exercise.

He told politicians that their work is to mobilise people to register while provision of security will be done by the state.

“To the politicians just mobilize the people we will provide security,” he said.

Various aspirants who turned up for the official launch put IEBC to task to ensure the process will be free and fair and that no area will be disenfranchised.

Kiraithe also assured IEBC that the executive will not interfere with their independence of their operations.

He urged the electoral body to ensure that the process is credible as it will give the public hope that the next poll will also be credible.

“Credibility of election will be seen from this exercise hence IEBC should ensure that this process is credible” Kiraithe said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga told the government not to scare or interfere with people who are seeking to register as voters.

He said the government should immediately release ID cards that have been processed in order to enable their owners to be listed as voters.

“I want to urge allpeople to be peaceful and come out to register,” Mr Odinga said.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who also spoke at the same function warned against voter importation warning that such actions could cause chaos in the city.

There were chaos in some parts of Mathare constituency during Phase 1 of the voter registration last year after opposing groups disagreed clashed over claims of voter importation from other areas.

“There is no need to transport people to Nairobi to cause death yet they know nothing about Nairobi. Let people vote in areas they understand.

Nominated senator Elizabeth Ongoro raised concern over the variance on the allocation of BVR bits urging IEBC to consider rotating the kits to areas with high population in order to give all areas equal opportunity.

She however noted that there has been slight improvement on IEBC preparedness on the registration exercise as compared to last time.

Meanwhile, the registration exercise began on a low note with several centers receiving just a handful of those seeking to enroll as voters.

A spot check by X News at the various registration centres within Nairobi revealed a poor turnout with some centres having registered less than 20 new voters by noon today.

For instance, at the City Hall and Muthurwa market registration centres only 15 eligible voters had turned up to be listed.

However, an IEBC official who sought anonymity said that they hoped the exercise would gain momentum going forward.

“The turn-out is still poor according to our expectations but going forward we expect things to change,” said the official. The electoral agency is targeting to register more than six million new voters within the next 30 days.

According to the IEBC, over 7000 Biometric Voter Registration kits have been deployed in the exercise.

Nairobi County got the highest number.

In the new formula of distribution, the smallest ward will receive 3 BVR kits, while the largest will receive 10 kits.

“A total of 7,793 BVR kits will be deployed countrywide based on the County Assembly Ward size. In the MVR I, the Commission deployed 5,756 kits which were not optimally utilised given the constraints of budget. The consequence was such that 2 kits ended up at one registration centre. This time round, a kit will serve one registration centre at a time” IEB C CEO told Chiloba told journalists yesterday.

IEBC is now calling on political parties, religious and civil society organizations to rally those without a voters card to turn up in the respective registration centers, so as to acquire the critical document.

The commission will hold annual Voter Education Week which will run from on 23rd to 29th January 2017 to bolster the registration drive.

Kenyans will also receive weekly updates on the registration exercise.