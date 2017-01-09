Ruto gives conditions for joining NASA

Bomet Governor Issack Ruto has issued a condition which he wants the opposition to meet before he can join the yet to be formed National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

Nasa is the alliance opposition leaders hope to use to run against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party in their quest to unseat the current administration.

The coalition, it is hoped, will bring together all opposition outfits to one formidable alliance to take on Jubilee.

But Mr Ruto who has since fallen out with the Jubilee ranks says he is willing to join Nasa.

However, the Chama Cha Mashinani party leader wants some assurances from opposition chiefs before he teams up with them.

In a TV interview last night, Ruto said he will join Nasa only if they will allocate 45 percent of the total budget to counties for devolution.

The former Council of Governors chairman said his main concern is to see devolution succeed and he is ready to support any political outfit with good agenda for the devolved system once they are in government.

“If NASA will give us 45 percent of the national budget to support devolution if they form the government, then why not support it,” he posed during the live interview on Citizen TV last night.

The proposed alliance is set to bring all opposition leaders together and front only one candidate with the aim of dislodging the Jubilee administration from power in the August general election.

On the ongoing doctors strike, Ruto said most Doctors have not come to the reality that they are now under the County Governments and not national government.

“The problem we are having is that most Doctors still think and want to be managed by the national government yet health is devolved and things have changed,” Ruto said.

Only Doctors working at Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Mathari Hospital are under the National Government.

He said the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed by the national government in 2013 doesn’t hold water at the moment as health is now a devolved function hence it should be handled by county governments.

He however admitted that the concerns raised by doctors are genuine and should be looked at.

“Whatever the doctors are demanding cannot be supported by the economy at the moment even though they should be paid reasonably well but we must reason together,” Ruto said.

“We will continue to engage with the Doctors and hope that we find a solution to the ongoing strike,” he added.