Ronaldo offered Sh200 million weekly salary by Chinese club, agent claims

Real Madrid were offered about £250m by an unnamed Chinese club for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Portuguese player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

He said the 31-year-old forward had no interest in the deal, which included an £85m annual salary.

Mendes told Sky Italia: “From China, they’ve offered 300m euros (£257m) to Real Madrid and more than 100m per year to the player.

“But money is not everything. The Spanish club (Real) is his life.”

The revelation comes after Carlos Tevez was reportedly made the world’s highest-paid footballer by Shanghai Shenua.

Shanghai, coached by ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet, are reported to have agreed a deal worth £40m for Tevez, including a salary of £615,000 (about Sh77 million) a week.

The ex-Manchester City and United striker, 32, was signed from Argentinian club Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors said: “Good luck Carlitos. You will always be in our hearts.”

Tevez played for seven years in the Premier League and won the title with both Manchester clubs.

He also lifted the Champions League trophy with United in 2008 before joining Juventus in 2013, where he won two Italian championships.

Under the offer claimed by Mendes, Ronaldo would have earned £1.6m (about Sh201 million) a week in a deal worth almost treble the world record transfer fee of £89m paid by Manchester United to Juventus for midfielder Paul Pogba.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers,” said Mendes.

The Portugal captain said he could play for another 10 years after signing a new deal, which ties him to Madrid until June 2021, last month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for midfielder Oscar’s estimated £60m move to the Chinese Super League club in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Brazil international said earlier this month the transfer was “90% certain”.

Oscar joined Chelsea from Internacional for £25m in 2012 and has scored 38 times in 203 appearances for the club.

He will complete his move “at the beginning of the January transfer window”, the club said in a statement. The transfer window opens on January 1 and closes on January 31.

Oscar, who has struggled to get into Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side since October, will join former Blues boss Andre Villas-Boas in Shanghai.

The Chinese side confirmed Oscar “will arrive in Shanghai in the coming days to officially join SIPG”.

The player, who has won the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup during his four-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge, will earn a reported £400,000 (about Sh50 million) a week and the transfer fee will rank as the seventh-highest of all time.

Conte last week said the huge money being spent on players by Chinese clubs was a “danger for all teams in the world”.