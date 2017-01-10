Rolex offers local youth Sh10 million to develop innovative proposals

Local innovators have been encouraged to apply for the latest edition of a competition dubbed the Rolex Awards for Enterprise.

Applications are now open for the 2018 edition of the Awards with an aim to encourage a spirit of enterprise in individuals around the world by supporting outstanding endeavors in areas that advance human knowledge and well-being. Five Rolex Awards will be offered to Young Leaders, between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, who have a ground-breaking proposal or initiative that will help to expand knowledge of the world and improve the quality of life on the planet.

“Applications must be broadly in the areas of the environment, applied science and technology, or exploration,” the Awards committee said in a recent statement.

“In addition to demonstrating a spirit of enterprise and leadership, candidates must put forward projects or work plans that have a clear purpose, are original and have the potential for significant impact,” the group added.

Five winners will each receive 100,000 Swiss francs (Sh10.2 million), double the amount of prize money previously offered to young Award winners. They will also benefit from worldwide publicity and receive a Rolex chronometer.

Since 1976, Rolex has honoured extraordinary individuals who possess the courage and conviction to take on major challenges. Each Rolex Award for Enterprise is given for a new or ongoing project anywhere in the world – one that deserves support for its capacity to improve lives, or protect the world’s natural and cultural heritage. These projects have touched all aspects of humanity by expanding knowledge or improving life on the planet.

“Rolex Laureates are of all nationalities and backgrounds. They are united by a talent for independent thinking and the capacity to embrace projects that require creativity and determination in the face of considerable odds,” said the group in its statement.

The first set of Awards devoted to Young Laureates, aged between 18 and 30 years, took place in 2009 with the idea of supporting visionary young men and women at a critical juncture in their careers. In 2018, the programme is seeking Young Leaders who have an initiative to advance human knowledge or improve life on the planet.