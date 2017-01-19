Private universities to get share of 2016 KCSE top performers

Private Universities can now rest easy after the agency responsible for placing students at various institutions of higher learning assured them of getting those who wish to study in their colleges.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) today announced that all students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education last year and scored the minimum university entry grade of a C+ will be eligible to join universities of their choice.

That is a departure from the tradition and will eliminate the preferential treatment in public universities have been given first priority.

Those who wish to pursue diploma courses must have attained a minimum grade of a C- and must have chosen a college approved by the ministry of education.

Speaking earlier today, Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Chief Executive John Muraguri said that they have closed the applications window and are now embarking on the process of placement.

He said the First Revision of degree choices will commence on January 30th and close mid-February.

“The Placement Service has closed the application window and now ready to embark on placement. We wish to assure all 2016 KCSE candidates who scored a minimum of a C+ that they have a slot at the university of their choice whether public or private,” Mr Muraguri stated.

He said various higher education institutions have already submitted their capacities to the Service and are now being subjected to scrutiny by the Commission of University Education, CUE.

CUE is mandated by the law to scrutinize and approve the various programmes run by different universities according to the various guidelines and statutes of professional bodies.

“Universities have already complied with Statutes and delivered their capacities to us, which we have then submitted to CUE for scrutiny,” he said.

Mr Muraguri however noted that the capacities were much higher than the qualified candidates but maintained that individual university councils will address the gaps as best suited to their mandate.

“For sure the gaps are notable in far as few candidates performed well during the last year’s KCSE. We will only do our part and leave university councils do theirs,” he said.

Last year, only 88,929 candidates scored C+ and above in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam, a number that public universities could comfortably absorb.

In the past, many candidates who scored C+ and above were unable to get a place in public universities due to capacity constraints, forcing them to pursue their career ambitions at private universities or at public universities as self-sponsored students.

Last year KUCCPS picked 74,389 students to join public universities and an additional 10,000 to join private colleges with government support.

The decision not to lower the pass mark despite a sharp dip in performance has introduced a new headache for higher institution managers as they are left with a smaller pool to pick from compared to previous years.