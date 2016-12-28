Prison Break actor thrilled by Kenyan ‘nganya’

As we look forward to another year, it is safe to say that the Kenyan public transport system is more of a culture than an industry, thanks to the ever evolving decor on modern day PSVs, popularly known as manyanga.

The trend started at the beginning of this decade. First came football branding, then music associated branding and today, public figures, films and graffiti color our roads day in day out.

A few days ago, Prison Break antagonist Robert Knepper (T Bag) made a social media post featuring a Kenyan matatu, causing a flurry of excitement among his followers of both Kenyan and other nationalities.

The matatu, colorfully lit, features his Prison Break character, which is probably what caught his attention.

Check the post out:

This is a boost for the Kenya brand in general, especially since we are at the tourism peak season of the year.