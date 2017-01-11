Parody songs are getting out of hand

What makes a good parody song great?

The primary element that makes these songs even slightly memorable is that they have to be funny. The song could have decent production value and even shot and directed well but have zero comedic elements. A parody by definition should pull some laughs from the viewer but many times they fall flat and miss the mark.

Now this has been known to happen inadvertently, with no real intentions by the artiste, the song turns out be oddly hilarious. That unfortunately named tune, ‘Nyonyo’ that dominated the airwaves late last year was by no means meant to be taken as a funny song. SBJ, the singer behind the tactless tune is a gospel musician and that is how the song should have been consumed, as an unpretentiously gospel song.

With lines such as, “wengine walikamua wakatosheke wakatoroka, Wengine watazama wameshindwa jinsi ya kunyonya,” it’s not hard to see how confusion would arise.

It’s not many times that the Word of God has been compared to mammaries, adding later on “wengine walinyonya nyonyo zilizo ganda (!?)” So many questions linger in the mind after hearing those lyrics. The song deserves a listen, if only to read the hilarious comments.

There seems to be a ton of new material being released by funnymen in the country. Most of it terribly off-putting and in poor taste but blame for this surge can solely be placed on American comedian Kevin Hart. After adopting the persona of Chocolate Droppa and releasing the jam ‘Push It On Me’ featuring singer Trey Songz, which could pass as a legitimate song leaving aside Hart’s raps, he seemed to achieve actual success online, garnering 9.5 million views since the song’s November release.

Following that, apparently comedians all over the world decided that they had found their next meal ticket, including the ones in Kenya. Eric Omondi seems to have taken it to another level, but he should get some credit. He’s been doing parody songs for years and maybe it’s in his master plan somewhere but ‘Sarafina’ and the God’s Must Be Crazy’ could have dealt without his star treatment.

A parody by definition should pull some laughs from the viewer but many times they fall flat and miss the mark.

Eric Omondi also seems to have pulled contemporary and occasional colleague Chipukeezy into the fray. Chipukeezy has now given his online TV channel some new life with that unintelligible song ‘Unanifuta Kazi.’ He was also featured in the very loud ‘Haiwezi’ which has hundreds of thousands of views. Fred Omondi has jumped on his brother’s bandwagon. Including re-igniting his musical career he has also taken up a new name, Redd. He also released a new song titled ‘Just Go,’ which, it’s not very clear whether is meant to be regarded as funny or just a sub-par track.

Whichever the case, we could do better.