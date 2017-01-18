Over 280,000 youth to benefit from Sh15 billion jobs initiative

The World Bank, in partnership with the Government of Kenya, has unveiled a Sh15 billion initiative aimed at creating job opportunities for the youth.

Dubbed the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunity Project (KYEOP), the initiative will run for four years. It seeks to benefit close to 280,000 youth with employment opportunities and useful skills that will help them survive the current economic crisis.

Gender Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki says youth who will be trained will receive a grant from the said kitty to help them proceed to become entrepreneurs thus creating more job opportunities for their counterparts within the bracket.

“The youth who will have received foundational skills training at the ministry will proceed to National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) for further training in industrial related skills and workplace experience while some youth will proceed to the Medium and Small Enterprise Authority to get start-up grants and business development services,” said Kariuki.

The CS further announced an inter-ministerial national steering committee whose work will be to provide overall supervision, policy guidance and enhance visibility of the project.

KYEOP is a predecessor of the experiential Kenya Youth Employment Project that started in 2010 and ended in February 2016.

The pilot program was implemented in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu Counties through the coordination of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

It provided 21,283 youth with training and 13,505 of these completed internships with private sector employers.

According to recent data from the World Bank, it is estimated that one in every five Kenyan youth of working age is unemployed compared to Uganda and Tanzania where about one in every 20 young people is jobless

Kenya’s rate of unemployment now stands at three times that of the neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania and is among the highest in the world.

Unemployment among Kenya’s youth is now estimated to stand at 17.3 per cent compared to 6 per cent for both Uganda and Tanzania combined.