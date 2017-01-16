Home / Access / ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ winners enjoy their perfect wedding

‘Our Perfect Wedding’ winners enjoy their perfect wedding

Daniel Makau plants a kiss on his bride's cheek

Beatrice Muthoni putting the ring on the groomThe winners of the MNET/Multichoice reality TV show ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ finally had their big day last Saturday at CITAM Karen. Bride and Groom, Beatrice Muthoni and Daniel Makau were joined by their friends and family in a celebration of their love. The wedding which was MC’d by Dr Ofweneke and Robert Burale, was followed by a reception at the KCB Leadership Training Centre. Here are some sights and sounds.

Bridesmaids lined up outside the church

Bridesmaids lined up outside the church

Groom Daniel Makau waiting in the wings

Groom Daniel Makau waiting in the wings

READ ALSO: 5 wedding trends that need to die in 2016

The best man and maid-of-honour making their way down the aisle.

The best man and maid-of-honour making their way down the aisle.

MC Dr Ofweneke on the dais.

MC Dr Ofweneke on the dais.

The bride's and groom's parents bestowing blessings on them.

The bride’s and groom’s parents bestowing blessings on them.

READ ALSO: “Our Perfect Wedding” Reality Show Premiere

Wedding swag on the pews.

Wedding swag on the pews.

Women welcoming the bride to the reception.

Women welcoming the bride to the reception.

Bride and groom cutting a rug.

Bride and groom cutting a rug.

Daddy Owen performed a medley of his hits.

Daddy Owen performed a medley of his hits.

 

READ ALSO: Millennial wedding gowns

Bride and groom at the high table.

Bride and groom at the high table.

The tiered cake at the reception.

The tiered cake at the reception.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>