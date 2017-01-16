‘Our Perfect Wedding’ winners enjoy their perfect wedding

The winners of the MNET/Multichoice reality TV show ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ finally had their big day last Saturday at CITAM Karen. Bride and Groom, Beatrice Muthoni and Daniel Makau were joined by their friends and family in a celebration of their love. The wedding which was MC’d by Dr Ofweneke and Robert Burale, was followed by a reception at the KCB Leadership Training Centre. Here are some sights and sounds.

