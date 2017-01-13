Opposition got it right with appeal to voters: Analysts

Political analysts have praised opposition leaders that converged at Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday for their message of calling on their supporters to register as voters for the August 8 general elections.

Regular Political commentator Barack Muluka said the opposition got it right as far as the message to their supporters was concerned.

“It was a good decision to call off the mass action and instead embark on mass registration. This coming election will be won by numbers and not protests hence it was a good message,” Muluka said.

Muluka said the opposition should now make whatever they said a reality by ensuring that people especially from their strongholds come out next week and register as voters.

“The leaders should even personally monitor and urge the people to come out and register,” Muluka said.

Eric Mokua said it was highly expected especially by the government that the opposition would call for mass action and not mass registration.

“The highly likelihood outcome of the Bomas meeting was mass action, the change of the tact by the opposition was good and caught the government off-guard,” Mokua said.

Mokua said despite the opposition not having a presidential candidate, the unity call mentioned by every speaker at Bomas was a good move.

Another political analysts Geoffrey Andati said that was the only message that the Jubilee administration would have taken seriously and the not mass action.

Andati pointed out that despite Musalia Mudavadi factor in the united opposition which threatens its unity, the joint message for mass registration was good.