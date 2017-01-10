OPPO feted at Las Vegas CES awards as F1 series shakes up Kenyan market

OPPO Technology Planning Director Luma Lu accepts an an award recognizing OPPO as a 2016-2017 Global Top Smartphone Brand at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

OPPO, a Chinese electronics manufacturer with operations in Kenya and various parts of the globe, has received two honors from the International Data Group (IDG). The consumer goods maker was feted at a ceremony hosted on as part of the annual Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

In an announcement from Patrick Kenealy, Managing Director of IDG Ventures USA, OPPO was recognized as both a 2016-2017 Global Top Smart Phones Brand and a 2016-2017 Global Top Smart Connected Devices Brand.

Kenealy’s remarks acknowledged the growing success and technological leadership of a group of rising Smartphone brands, including OPPO that made great strides in their global expansions during 2016.

He credited these brands with “constantly accelerating transformation and upgrading and striving for innovation” and noted that the award ceremony’s honorees were chosen through a process that evaluated brands in terms of technology, design, interaction and user experience.

“It is due to such great strides in offering evolving and innovative technology on a global platform that OPPO, in its past two years in Kenya, has been able to expand into major regions and towns including Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri and Eldoret,” the company said in a recent statement. “OPPO is extremely proud to be recognized by IDG for our commitment to bringing out innovative technologies designed to delight and inspire our users around the world,” said Luma Lu, OPPO’s Technology Planning Directory, who accepted the honor on the company’s behalf. “In 2017, we’ll continue to commit ourselves to bringing out Smartphone that meet users’ real needs and that embody our pursuit of perfection in every detail.”

OPPO’s F1 series has been well received in the local market.

The Global Top Brands ceremony is organized by US-based International Data Group (IDG) and is fully supported by research agency International Data Corporation (IDC). This year marked the 11th time IDG has held the event, which aims to bolster the development of the consumer electronics industry through celebrating top global brands that have distinguished themselves with innovative technologies and a commitment to user satisfaction.