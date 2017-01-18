Only 2000 new voters enrolled on day 1 of listing

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) managed to register just 2000 new voters on the first day of the ongoing mass voter registration, the electoral agency announced today.

But the commission’s chief executive Ezra Chiloba exuded confidence that the numbers will grow as the drive gathers momentum.

“Only 2000 people turned up across all 47 counties on the first day of registration,” he said adding: “we are actually pleased with the enthusiasm and interest of Kenyans and that is commendable.”

The figure realized falls far behind the target the commission had set of registering at least six million new voters.

In their plan, the commission targeted at least 200,000 new voters per day during the 30-day period.

There had been claims that some BVR kits failed on the first two days of the exercise but Mr Chiloba was quick to refute such.

He said that 99% of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used by the agency for registration worked successfully.

“Of 7,793 BVR kits deployed countrywide (excluding Huduma Centres) only 68 experienced failure which was expected as they were acquired five years ago” he told a press conference at the commission’s headquarters in Nairobi today.

He urged the public to ignore any figures from social media over the number of people registered saying it’s only IEBC that is mandated to provide official and legitimate figures.

“The official and legitimate figures will only come from IEBC so far we have only received 2000 registered voters across all counties,” he asserted.

He said the commission will use Huduma centers across the counties to register more voters.

But there was bad news for those who had hoped to register using their waiting cards.

Mr Chiloba said they will not be allowed to do so as such a provision is no longer valid following the passage of the Elections Amendment Laws early this year.

“Section five of the law was amended hence people with waiting cards will not be allowed to register since the card has no identification number,” Chiloba said.

Similar, he warned those waiting for the last day to register saying the registration deadline will not be extended.

“If you don’t register within this period, you might be excluded from voting,” he added.

He added that the verification of the voters’ list will begin in May after the end of the month-long exercise in February. The voter register verification exercise will include bio-metric voter verification.

“We must convert the data into a credible voter register, and it is a process,” he said adding that after collection and processing the data for deduplication, it would be sent back to the registration centres.

The register will then be open to public scrutiny.