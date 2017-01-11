Obama delivers emotional farewell

In his final address as POTUS Barack Obama had a more emotional night than anyone expected. Particularly when talking about his wife and children he was ostensibly overcome by emotion and had to wipe away tears before continuing.

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour,” Obama said about his wife.

You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.

His comments about his daughters were equally as touching, “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.” He added, “You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”

VP Joe Biden also received some love,”Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother,” Obama said. “We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life.”

Reactions on Twitter have been hilarious and memorable as ever.

Ummmm is Obama choking up talking about Michelle? DAMN IT! HE IS! THAT'S IT! I'M DONE! THESE ARE MY EYES RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/GwHy9bMS54 — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) January 11, 2017

Watch full address here.