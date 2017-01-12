NTSA puts GoK vehicles on notice

Government vehicles found flouting road traffic rules risk losing licences and their drivers arrested, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned.

The Authority’s Director General Francis Meja said overlapping vehicles cause unnecessary jam and inconvenience to other road users.

He said they have received a lot of complaints from the public about government vehicles and other rogue drivers who overlap thereby inconveniencing other road users.

Speaking yesterday in Nairobi, Meja said no one will be spared in the operation that will start soon to tame rogue road users who cause unnecessary jam traffic especially in Nairobi.

“We have deployed our officers in major roads and I want to assure you that no one will be use spared. Whether a government vehicle, public transport vehicles or private cars, we must adhere to the traffic rules at all times,” Meja warned. “The consequences of one losing his driving license is real and others will be even be apprehended in this process,” he added.

The new measure Meja said is to bring sanity in the roads and to stop unnecessary jam in the city.

He said they will deploy undercover officers to carry out the operation.