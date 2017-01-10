Kenya Newspapers summaries January 10 2016

epa04320869 A Kenyan local supermarket worker (R) arranges some of fresh dairy products from Kenya's Brookside dairy company in Nairobi, Kenya, 18 July 2014. A French food group Danone said on 18 July 2014 that it has reached a deal of buying a 40 percent stake from the Kenyan dairy company Brookside which is the East Africa's leading company in producing Dairy fresh products, as a way of allowing them to enter into the Africa's biggest markets of milk. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Daily Nation

Ruto, Moi fight for supremacy: Deputy President William Ruto and his fiercest rival in the Rift Valley, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, on Monday clashed before President Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of former nominated MP Mark Too. The funeral at Mark Too’s Maziwa farm home in Uasin Gishu County was turned into a political contest between the two titans from the region, signalling a battle for the control of votes in the region ahead of the August election. Mr Moi threw the first salvo, accusing Mr Ruto of pushing away those opposed to him politically by insulting them. Mr Moi also said the DP should let President Kenyatta personally ask for the region’s votes, a statement that irked Mr Ruto, who said he was still in control of the over 2.4 million votes in the region.

Uhuru signs election law: President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday evening assented to the controversial amendments to the electoral laws that allows manual back-up mechanism during the General Elections. The move fans a bitter row because the Opposition did not support the changes that were passed by both Houses. The amendments, among other things, seek to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to have a “complementary mechanism” in case of failure of the electronic system of voter identification and results transmission. But the Raila Odinga-led Opposition has termed the amendments as a bid to “resurrect dead voters to vote” and what they said was Jubilee’s attempt to rig the elections.

Electoral nominees to face House today: The vetting of candidates nominated for appointment to the electoral commission starts today, amid mixed reactions about their suitability. Mr Wafula Chebukati, who is slated to succeed Issack Hassan, as chairman, will be the first to face the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to defend his suitability for the post. President Kenyatta received a list of two nominees for the chairperson and nine for commissioners from the IEBC selection panel. Mr Kenyatta settled on Mr Chebukati leaving out Mr Tukero ole Kina, who was widely viewed as the most appropriate nominee, given that IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba comes from the same region with Mr Chebukati.

The Standard

Mega talks to explore NASA’ power options: Opposition leaders are expected to announce the structure of the much-touted National Super Alliance (Nasa) tomorrow. CORD principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi as well as leaders of Kanu, Narc, United Democratic Party (UDM) and Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCM) are expected to meet at the Bomas of Kenya to discuss Nasa’s leadership and organisation. Later on, they will meet over 3,000 delegates to brief them on progress they will have made in their spirited efforts to send President Uhuru Kenyatta home in August 8. The Opposition parties have summoned their governors, senators, MPs, MCAs and aspirants to Bomas of Kenya, where they said they will make a major pronouncement.

Politics takes centre stage at Mark Too’s final journey: The Rift Valley political supremacy battle between Deputy President William Ruto and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi played out yesterday at the burial of politician Mark Too. Of important in the battle is the direction the region will take in the August General Election. The funeral of Mr Too, who was nicknamed ‘Bwana Dawa’ for his exploits in his heyday in politics, offered a platform for heavy politicking that also saw President Uhuru Kenyatta recall the pivotal role the burly politician played in shaping his political journey. However, it was the political showdown between Gideon and Mr Ruto that took centre stage at Too’s Maziwa Farm where thousands of mourners turned up to bid the politician farewell.

President assents to contentious polls Bill: President Uhuru Kenyatta has assented to the Elections Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2016. This means the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can now put in place a complementary mechanism for identification of voters and transmission of elections results, the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit said in a statement. That complementary mechanism, says the new law, must be “simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent to ensure the commission complies with the provisions of Article 38 of the Constitution”. President Kenyatta signed the bill at State House, Nairobi upon his arrival from attending former nominated MP Mark Too’s funeral in Eldoret.

The Star

Uhuru signs election laws to allow use of manual back up in August poll: President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday signed the controversial Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2015 into law at State House, Nairobi. The assent now allows IEBC to use a manual back-up to the electronic voting system in the August 8 general election. The laws, passed by the senate on Thursday last week, have been assented to amid threats by the Opposition to call for mass action. According to Statehouse spokesman Manoah Esipisu, the President signed the bill following the approval by a majority of senators. Present during the signing was Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Opposition to unveil candidate in 60 days: Opposition parties will announce a joint presidential candidate in February, six months to the polls, and they will set the stage tomorrow at a mass meeting at the Bomas of Kenya. More than 15,000 leaders and members from at least five affiliate parties are to attend. The leaders of all major opposition parties, those likely to form a National Super Alliance, NASA, will be together for the first time. Kanu is not expected. Officially, the meeting will chart the way forward after passage of controversial electoral laws the opposition says will be used to rig the August 8 election. It will decide whether to hold mass street protests, as the opposition had promised in December, against manual backup to electronic voter registration and results transmission.

Kilifi speaker says security withdrawn day after Joho, Kingi drama: Kilifi Speaker Jimmy Kahindi has reported the withdrawal of his security under unclear circumstances, barelydays after that of two Coast governors was taken away. The government withdrew the security detail of Governors Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Mombasa’s Hassan Joho on Friday, without a clear explanation. Kahindi told the Star that his security officer was called at 4pm on Sunday and ordered to surrender his firearm in Malindi, and “wait for further orders from above”. In a telephone interview, he said the officer was with him at his Mariakani home in Kilifi county when the orders were relayed. “I had only one security officer at the time he was called. So far, I have not been contacted by any authority,” he said.

Business Daily

Ex-CBK governor Ndung’u faces Sh50m legal fees suit: Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has turned on his long-time client, Njuguna Ndung’u, hitting the former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor with a Sh50 million legal fees claim. Mr Kipkorir says in court filings that Prof Ndung’u has failed to pay the legal bill arising from his battle to avoid arrest and prosecution over the controversial award of a Sh1.2 billion ICT tender despite receiving several demand letters. Prof Ndung’u ended his term at the CBK in 2015 under a cloud of controversy, with another legal suit seeking his arrest over alleged irregular award of the Sh1.2 billion tender to UK-based Horsebridge Networks. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had accused Prof Ndung’u of directing the CBK’s tender committee to ensure Horsebridge Networks won the tender.

Doctors to miss pay, face sacking for refusal to end 37-day strike: Striking doctors, who will not have resumed work by close of business tomorrow won’t be paid their salaries, the Council of Governors (CoG) said yesterday. The announcement was made at the end of a six-hour meeting with Ministry of Health officials that sought to end a pay dispute that has lasted 37 days, causing pain and death countrywide. “County Public Service Boards have been instructed to apply the relevant processes to commence dismissals and to recover any money that may have been paid to doctors who have not been working,” said CoG chairman Peter Munya. The CoG maintained that the 40 per cent offer that was made to the doctors last week still stands and that defiant medics who will not have reported back to work by end of day tomorrow will face the sack.

Kwal gets five-year exclusive deal for Distell products: The antitrust watchdog has granted Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (Kwal) a five-year exclusive deal to be importer and distributor of more than a dozen brands including the popular Viceroy made by South African brewer Distell. The monopoly endorsed by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in a newspaper advert last week, however, will expire in 2019. The Competition Authority of Kenya allowed Kwal, owned 26 per cent by Distell, to solely import and market 16 brands made up of brandy, wines and whisky from the South African company. Distell brands such as Amarula, Viceroy, Drostdy-Hof, Two Oceans, and Chamdor juices account for half of Kwal’s turnover, according to mandatory filings with the competition watchdog.