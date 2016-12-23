Newspapers Summaries

THE STAR

Cord declares mass demos from January 4 after disputed election laws passed: The opposition will hold peaceful street protests on January 4 next year against amendments to election laws which were passed by Parliament on Thursday. Cord leader Raila Odinga declared this at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on Thursday saying the Jubilee government has forced them to resort to this action.”We have consulted and come to the conclusion that Jubilee is not ready for free and fair elections, and we cannot take part in fake elections,” he said.

LSK condemns Duale attack on Judge George Odunga: The Law Society of Kenya has condemned threats by Jubilee MPs against High Court judge George Odunga. Legislators led by Garissa Town’s Aden Duale (National Assembly majority leader) had said they would file a motion on Odunga’s conduct. They threatened to do so as the judge prepared to rule on Cord’s application to stop Parliament from debating the proposed amendments to the election laws. Duale issued a statement on their behalf to the press after passing election laws that had been disputed by their counterparts in the opposition.

Court stops KPMG tender for voter’s audit, to hear Cord suit: The High Court has blocked a tender awarded to KPMG for the audit of the voter register pending hearing and determination of a suit filed by Cord. The opposition coalition told a court on Thursday that the IEBC exercised powers it does not have in awarding the tender. Through lawyer Anthony Oluoch, the coalition further said the commission acted maliciously and did not engage stakeholders, including political parties. Oluoch noted that stakeholders should have been consulted in designing the criteria and methodology for the audit.

DAILY NATION

Jubilee opens new battlefront with Cord: Jubilee coalition MPs on Thursday opened a new battlefront with their Cord counterparts after forcing through contentious amendments to the law that will guide how the 2017 General Election will be conducted. The MPs used their numerical strength to endorse changes to the Elections Act to allow for alternative voter identification and results transmission should the electronic system fail. They also voted to suspend the implementation of the Elections Campaign Financing Act until after the 2017 elections, effectively giving a leeway for politicians to enjoy limitless spending during next elections.

House adopts changes to poll laws as Cord takes battle to court: The National Assembly has passed all proposed amendments to the elections Act amid protests from ODM leaning MPs. MPs on Thursdaymorning debated changes proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee, which among other things, reinstated provisions for manual identification of voters in case the electronic system fails. The House also adopted a proposal for manual transmission of results, which the Orange party had opposed.

Catholic bishops ask Uhuru not to sign into law changes to electoral legislation: Catholic bishops on Thursday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to sign into law the changes that were bulldozed by Jubilee MPs to the law that will govern the 2017 elections. The bishops said that by doing so, the President will be giving dialogue a chance. They also appealed to Cord and other opposition parties to always give dialogue a chance. Their calls came as both the ruling and opposition coalitions took hardline positions regarding changes to the election law. Although both sides agreed that some changes might be necessary, they disagreed on how to go about it.

BUSINESS DAILY

Jubilee MPs plan Judge Odunga motion over Cord bias claims: In his harshest attack yet on the Judiciary, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale on Thursday accused High Court Judge George Odunga of playing tribal politics and being partisan. In an outburst shortly after Jubilee MPs bulldozed their way and used their numerical strength to pass contentious amendments to the electoral law in the National Assembly, Mr Duale suggested that Justice Odunga was taking the Judiciary back to the old days.

Uganda Revenue Authority strikes off KCB Bank Uganda from tax portal:

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has struck off KCB Bank Uganda from its portal that allows banks to facilitate the payment of State revenue by the public through tax banking services. “The general tax paying public is informed that Uganda Revenue Authority has deactivated Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) from the URA portal with effect from the 21st December 2016 pending resolution of key issues,” URA in a notice Thursday posted on its website.

Murang’a’s controversy-hit savings scheme folds: The controversial Murang’a County Investment Cooperative Society, initiated by governor Mwangi wa Iria in 2014 for residents to jointly save and invest, has been dissolved. The initiative, which President Uhuru Kenyatta heaped praise on in the 2014 Jamhuri celebrations speech, has failed amid opposition. A gazette notice dated November 25 and signed by Alice Mwendwa on behalf of the Registrar of Companies announced the dissolution.

THE STANDARD

Things fall apart: Jubilee MPs push through disputed amendment’s as CORD declares mass action to begin January 4. Eighth months to the elections, Kenya is a ta a crossroad after Jubilee pushed through amendment to the election laws angst wishes of the Opposition, who responded with a call of mass action. Kenya was a divided nation yesterday as Opposition Members of parliament stormed out of the House to protest against Jubilee move to reconvene parliament just hours after another attempt to change the Elections Act flopped.

Tales of desperate, abandoned patients at KNH: If the walls of ward five At Kenyatta hospital could speak, they could tell the story of Serah Njoki. Because Ms Njoki cannot speak, the walls would narrate her helpless, despair and pain.

Jubilee pushing country to the brink, says rebel MP: A rebel MP stuck out hs neck against the contentious changes to the election laws even as the opposition staged a dramatic walk out from the House yesterday. Emurua Dikirirr’s Johanna Ng’eno struggled to be heard above the din of the shouting colleagues who appeared keen to rush through he changes and proceed for Christmas.