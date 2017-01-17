Newspaper summaries January 17 2017

Daily Nation

Poor voter turnout on first day of drive: Jubilee and opposition leaders went all out to encourage Kenyans to register as voters as the month-long exercise kicked off yesterday. Cabinet and principal secretaries and lawmakers were at the centres to rally residents to register. Cord leader Raila Odinga told supporters feeling disenfranchised by vote-rigging of the past that he has a formula for dealing with the theft and urged them to play their part “and leave the rest to me”. Nairobi, Mt Kenya, Rift Valley, Western, Nyanza, Northern Kenya and some parts of the Coast recorded low turnout. In Nairobi, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission coordinator Ruth Kulundu, said the agency settled on vastness of wards as opposed to population size, to determine the number of Biometric Voter Registration kits to be deployed.

Bird flu in Uganda puts Kenya on high alert: Kenya is on a high health alert after the deadly Avian Influenza was detected in dead birds in Uganda at the weekend. An official at the Ministry of Health who is not authorised to speak to the media confirmed yesterday that an “outbreak preparedness taskforce” has been activated. This team, which has networks across the country, will beef up surveillance in entry points, such as airports and on the Busia and Namanga border points. It will also be involved in a sensitisation campaign to the larger population with information such as warnings against coming into contact with or eating sick or dead birds.

ODM vows to back Chebukati: ODM lawmakers will support the nomination of Wafula Chebukati to head the electoral commission and six nominees for commissioner posts when the names are tabled in the House today. This is despite the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee noting that most of the nominees lacked the requisite skills on electoral matters to competently manage the polls. ODM Secretary for Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi yesterday said opposition MPs would support the nominees for appointment, adding that they are better than the current Issack Hassan-led commission. He said Kenya is between a rock and a hard place given that the General Election is less than seven months away and the commissioners must be in office to oversee voter registration and prepare for the polls.

The Standard

Raila: Election to be won in next 30 days:

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has described the ongoing mass voter registration as a do-or-die exercise for his fourth stab at the presidency. Raila declared that the August 8 General Election would be won during the 30-day exercise that opened yesterday and ends on February 14. And President Kenyatta challenged law enforcement agencies to deal firmly with those who fan hate speech ahead of elections, on a day the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) started registering voters hoping to list the nine million potential new electors. And in a tour of constituencies in Nairobi, Raila rallied Opposition supporters to list as voters en masse and hand him a head-start. Raila expressed confidence he will beat President Kenyatta of Jubilee should his strongholds record the highest number of new voters.

Was your title deed issued after 2013? It is illegal: The High Court has declared that over three million land title deeds issued by the Jubilee administration since 2013 were irregularly processed and therefore illegal. High Court judge Joseph Onguto found that the Ministry of Lands proceeded to prepare lease documents in violation of the law governing land matters by ignoring the input of the National Land Commission (NLC). Justice Onguto further ruled that the ministry had erred in processing the titles as there were no regulations in place to guide the process in accordance with the Land Registration Act. This is because Parliament is yet to approve regulations, as stipulated by land laws.

Joho claims State planning to plant guns in his house: Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho last evening alleged the Government was planning to plant illegal guns in his house. Joho also said he rejected State security because Jubilee allegedly planned to use a new set of bodyguards to spy on him, saying he would rather protect himself than allow such officers to leak his plans for the election campaign. “I have rejected the State bodyguards because I had reliable information Jubilee was planning to plant illegal guns in my residence and spy on me using such officers. I would rather protect myself than allow these people to stay around me,” he claimed. Joho spoke during a mass voter registration awareness rally outside the Mombasa County Assembly.

The Star

Uhuru still leads Raila by far – poll: If the election were held today, President Uhuru Kenyatta would defeat opposition chief Raila Odinga by 54 per cent to 32 per cent in the first round, a survey indicates. However, the poll by the Star’s research department indicates Raila remains the preferred presidential candidate to fly the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag on August 8. The alliance has all but been launched. The random survey of 2,000 eligible voters was conducted from January 11-13 in 16 counties, based on the number of eligible voters. The margin of error was +/-2.19. Respondents voting for the President cited development, those preferring Raila said he was more likely to fight corruption. Recent polls have given Uhuru the victory.

State deployed guards to spy on me – Joho: Governor Hassan Joho yesterday said he kicked out state-provided security officers because they had been sent to plant illegal “substances” and guns at his home — and incriminate him. The Mombasa county boss yesterday alleged the same security detail that was to guard him had been ordered to spy on him and disclose his movements. He said this would have made it easy to frame and arrest him, forcing his supporters to pour into the streets to demand justice. Joho spoke at Treasury Square Garden during the launch of the mass voter registration. Sources in Vigilance House told the Star Joho lost his security because they failed to provide intelligence about the governor to authority.

Britain gives Sh1.5bn to support IEBC: Britain has donated Sh1.5 billion to support IEBC operations. High Commissioner Nic Hailey yesterday said they are impressed with how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has started the voter registration drive in most parts of the country. He said the support to the IEBC follows a request by the Kenyan government, adding that they will also support the civic education programmes through the IEBC. The envoy said Britain is interested in ensuring that the August 8 general election will be credible, free and fair. “We are not playing Kenyans politics, but helping to build the capacity of the IEBC as it prepares for the election. It’s exciting to witness Kenyans democracy in action and we are pleased with the progess,” he said.

Business Daily

Bata school shoes under probe after consumer protest: Shoe maker Bata has attracted the attention of quality assurance authorities following consumer complaints that its retail outlets sold to parents low quality school shoes that got damaged in the first week of the term, forcing many buyers back to the shops. The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) responded to consumer complaints about the quality of Bata school shoes in the social media and opened investigations into the matter. “We picked up on the complaints that some shoppers made last week in regards to Bata shoes. The authority has reached out to them,” Wang’ombe Kariuki, the CAK director-general, said. If found culpable, the Limurubased shoemaker could be forced to reimburse customers the full cost of the affected shoes, replace them and recall the entire batch that is found to be substandard.

Kenya blocks chicken meat from Uganda on flu reports: Kenya has banned importation of live birds and chicken products from Uganda following a confirmed outbreak of Bird Flu in the neighbouring country on Sunday evening. Chief Veterinary Officer Juma Ngeiywa said all public health and veterinary officers at Busia and Malaba border posts had been placed on high alert to ensure no imports of poultry products are allowed in until the situation in Entebbe has normalised. “Permits issued to chicks, eggs, poultry meat and breeding chicken importers will have to be reviewed to safeguard spread of Bird Flu to Kenya,” Dr Ngeiya said. The alert follows a Uganda government announcement that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which infects both animals and humans, had been detected.

Betting agency cracks down on illegal gambling dens: The betting agency has linked a ban on the importation of slot gaming machines from non-licensed operators to quality concerns. Betting Control and Licensing Board director Charles Wambia said on Monday only licensed gaming operators will be allowed to import the equipment due to widespread concerns over the proliferation of sub-standard slot machines. “This is a control measure so that we do not allow machines to come into the country that are substandard,” Mr Wambia told the Business Daily. In a public notice issued on Friday, the taxman said it had restricted importation of gaming equipment, machines and devices.