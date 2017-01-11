Newspaper summaries January 11 2016

Daily Nation

Nasa set to unveil election unity deal: More than 4,000 opposition leaders will today make what they regard as the biggest declaration of political unity in their bid to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August General Election.Opposition political outfits will bring together all their elected leaders and aspirants under the National Super Alliance (Nasa) during a meeting that will be their first manifestation of a united front.The leaders have said that the alliance will be akin to the 2002 National Rainbow Alliance (Narc) that swept President Daniel arap Moi out of power.“The Bomas meeting will be the greatest symbol of a united opposition with a strong presidential candidate. There will be an advancement of talks to add other players to the opposition fold,” said Ford Kenya deputy party leader BoniKhalwale.

Ruto leads drive to register 4.9m new Jubilee voters: Jubilee Party is targeting to register 4.9 million new voters in its strongholds of central Kenya and Rift Valley to boost its chances of retaining the presidency in August elections.Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday kick-started the campaign to register more voters when he met hundreds of Jubilee leaders and aspirants from the Kalenjin community residing in 11 counties across the country at his Karen office.Mr Ruto, who a day ago was involved in a supremacy battle with Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, informed the meeting that there were more than 1.6 million people who should be mobilised to register in the Jubilee strongholds in Rift Valley.

Nominee pledges to clean up polls agency: The nominee for the position of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman has promised to clean up the agency to ensure credibility in future elections.Mr WafulaChebukati, who yesterday appeared before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for vetting, said he would seek to end the violence that usually follows elections by ensuring that “every vote counts”, making losers concede defeat as they would feel they had lost fairly.“The IEBC is facing many uncertainties, including lack of trust among Kenyans. We need to clean up the system and the voters register. The electronic system should be tested three to four times before the elections to ensure it works smoothly,” he said.

The Standard

Chebukati: My links with Raila and Ruto: Electoral commission chairperson nominee WafulaChebukati yesterday said the last time he met ODM leader RailaOdinga was during the 2007 elections. Mr Chebukati told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee vetting him that Raila, in the company of Deputy President William Ruto and other ODM Pentagon members, campaigned for his failed attempt to capture the Saboti parliamentary seat. He was responding to the team led by Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi) who asked him to explain his relationship with the Opposition chief and the party after he said he was an ODM life member until a month ago. Chebukati, who was seeking the seat on an ODM ticket, lost to Eugene Wamalwa, the Water Cabinet secretary, who was the candidate for the Party of National Unity.

Doctors defy order as court issues arrest warrants: Striking doctors have dared the Government to sack them as the crippling strike drags into its sixth week. Officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) said it was unfortunate that the Government had resorted to strong-arm tactics to crush the strike. With an arrest warrant now out for the union leaders after they failed to appear in court, doctors yesterday maintained that they would not report to work until their demands were met, including backdated pay arrears. KMPDU Secretary General OumaOluga dismissed the threat, saying it was not the first time the Government was threatening to sack doctors.

Ruto: Our game plan for power: Deputy President William Ruto has pressed for the listing of the over 1.6 million unregistered voters in Rift Valley. Speaking yesterday when he met elected leaders and aspirants from Rift Valley at his Karen home in Nairobi, Mr Ruto said the listing would help President Uhuru Kenyatta get re-elected in August. The DP rallied them emphasising that the August victory would be a springboard for his quest to State House in 2022. He said his prospects of succeeding Uhuru in 2022, as per the plan of the Jubilee Party, is largely dependent on how the region will vote in the August 8 General Election. The Deputy President urged the politicians to ensure they stem the Opposition wave in the Rift Valley.

The Star

Uhuru, Raila battle shifts to mass registration: It’s all about the numbers, the calculus of victory.There may be seven months to the polls, but the outcome could be decided by the month-long registration starting next Monday, as well as the coalitions’ turnout machines.Jubilee and Cord are geared up for a do-or-die battle for voters as the IEBC embarks on its final registration.The ruling coalition and opposition are strategising how to capitalise on the drive. They are leaving nothing to chance.Elected leaders, aspirants and supporters are being mobilised and both sides will have mobilisation teams on the ground to motivate eligible voters and collected uncollected ID cards.They will closely monitor the process and know the location of the essential eligible but unregistered voters.

Opposition at Bomas for strategy meet: The rejuvenated opposition is set to meet today at the Bomas of Kenya in what insiders say will alter Kenya’s political landscape seven months to the August 2017 poll.Cord CEO Norman Magaya, who is at the centre of coordination of the Opposition behemoth, NASA, yesterday told the Star the meeting will herald an “unstoppable political tornado”.Opposition politicians are trying to replicate the historic 2002 Narc unity that toppled the Kanu regime.“All is set and the preparations are almost complete,” Magaya said. “I can tell you its ramifications will be felt far and wide.”On Monday, Cord management committee co-chairman James Orengo said the meeting is significant in setting out winning strategies.

Labour Court issues arrest warrant against doctors’ union officials: A court has issued an arrest warrant against Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union officials.They are secretary general OumaOluga, chairman Samuel Oroko, treasurer Daisy Korir and deputy secretary general MwachondaChibandzi. Other officals are Allan Ochanji, Titus Ondoro and Evelyne Chege.Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa issued the arrest order after the officials failed to appear in court as directed.The judge was to pass judgment on the officials for disobeying a court order that stopped the ongoing doctors’ strike.“In the absence of the contemptors, a warrant of arrest is inevitable,” Wasilwa said. “I can’t do anything else other than to issue a warrant of arrest against them. If they don’t want to come to court, let the officers arrest them and bring them before me.”

Business Daily

Private varsities in a tight spot as admissions grade retained: The minimum university entry grade will remain at C+ despite the drop in the number of candidates scoring top marks in the 2016 national high school exam, putting private universities on the path to a student enrolment crisis. Only 88,929 candidates scored C+ and above in the tightly monitored Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam — a number that public universities can comfortably absorb. The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (Kuccps) began the selection for degree courses, which gives public universities first priority, on Monday. Last year Kuccps picked 74,389 students (who sat the 2015 KCSE examination) to join public universities and an additional 10,000 to join private colleges with government support.

Eyes on CBK as shilling touches 104 to US dollar: The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) was yesterday thrust into the limelight as the shilling continued its slide against the US dollar, touching 104 units to the greenback as turbulent trading that began last week persisted.

The market is particularly waiting to see how far the CBK is willing to go in support of the shilling after last week’s response in which it attempted to stabilise the currency through market operations. While traders have attributed the depre 104 to US dollar ciation to heavy dollar demand from importers — especially in the oil sector — the regulator appeared to blame speculators for the turbulence.

KQ sends home 38 in round two of layoffs: National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) is set to lay off 38 employees in the second phase of redundancies intended to help the loss-making airline cut operating costs.The management is planning to let go up to 600 employees with a target to trim the company’s payroll by an estimated Sh2 billion annually.The first phase of layoffs took place in July 2016, during which 80 workers were sent home. Many other staff have since then either retired voluntarily or quit to join rival airlines.“After implementation of Phase 1 of the restructuring process, we continued looking for opportunities for productivity and efficiency gains as well as upskilling within the business. After a lot of consultation the next phase of the process is now ready to be rolled out. There is never a perfect timing for such actions, and we will ensure that the process is handled within the values of our airline,” said Group CEO Mbuvi Ngunze.