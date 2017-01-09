Newspaper Summaries January 9 2017

epa05685423 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during a signing ceremony between European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Greek government, in Athens, Greece, 22 December 2016. The EIB launches a billion euro investment fund in Greece. The fund will contribute to dealing with the pathogenies of the economy and more particularly the migration of young people and scientists, Greek Prime Minister Tsipras said. EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Daily Nation

Governors, ODM warn Jubilee on Joho guards: The Council of Governors and the ODM party on Sunday said they would move to court to compel the government to reinstate the security detail for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi. Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya, who is also the Meru governor, said the decision to withdraw the governors’ security was unacceptable. ODM legislators, led by national chairman John Mbadi, accused Jubilee of using constitutionally-independent organs of the Government to intimidate the Opposition. The Government on Friday withdrew the security officers for the two governors mainly drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) and ordered them to report to their stations.

KCSE results were cooked, says Sossion: The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has claimed that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination results released last month by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i were cooked. Speaking to journalists at the Knut headquarters in Nairobi on Sunday, Mr Sossion, who is also the secretary-general of the Trade Unions Congress of Kenya (TUC-K), said the results were suspect and appeared to have been manipulated. Mr Sossion and other TUC-K officials demanded a forensic audit on the results and the processes to ascertain the authenticity of what he termed “a stage managed process which could end up becoming the biggest scandal in the country’s education sector”.

State trashes CBA, calls medics for talks: The government has said its 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with doctors cannot be implemented as it did not have the “input and blessings” of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu on Sunday said instead, the doctors — on their 40th day of the nationwide strike that has shut health services in 2700 public facilities — should return to the negotiating table to iron out the pay dispute. “The simple reason really is that the Constitution says that no salaries can be negotiated outside the SRC…” he said. Mr Esipisu added: “The teachers’ strike had similar underlying tones and the Appellate Court ruled that no valid offers could be made outside of the SRC.”

The Standard

Will it be protests or fresh talks?: The Opposition has summoned its members for a meeting at Bomas on Wednesday to decide the next course of action following the passage of new electoral laws. On the cards, key leaders disclosed, will be a determination on whether to resort to mass action should negotiations with Jubilee on the scrapping of the new laws fail to yield fruit. CORD, which brings together ODM, Ford-Kenya, Wiper Democratic Movement and Amani National Congress has summoned its governors, senators, MPs and MCAs for the meeting. Others expected to attend are Kanu, Narc, United Democratic Party (UDM), Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCM), Central Organisation of Trade Unions, political aspirants, the clergy and members of the civil society.

Hard questions over future of KCPE and KCSE mass failures: More than 780,000 pupils who sat the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams begin joining Form One today even while questions abound over their performance in the national tests. Uproar has greeted the mass failures recorded in last year’s examinations, especially the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) papers. Some 942,021 pupils sat last year’s KCPE and 780,000 will secure slots in Form One. But 220,000 pupils who scored below the 250-mark threshold may not join secondary school. On the other hand, more than 183,200 students who sat the KCSE exams will miss university after scoring Ds and Es.

Mombasa Jubilee leaders caution Joho over endless attacks on President: Jubilee leaders in Mombasa have warned Governor Ali Hassan Joho to stop his incessant attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta. Speaking at a press conference at the county Jubilee offices in Nyali yesterday, the party leaders led by Suleiman Shahbal said Joho’s attacks on Uhuru had degenerated into personal insults. They claimed the county chief’s views on Uhuru and Jubilee were personal and did not represent those of Mombasa residents. “He does not in any way speak on behalf of the Mombasa populace. We are known to be very hospitable and disciplined people and the likes of Joho do not fall within our midst,” said Shahbal who lost the 2013 gubernatorial race to Joho.

The Star

EACC probes Sh2 million High Court bribery bid: A High Court clerk and a secretary attached to a judge have been arrested by EACC detectives for receiving part of a Sh2 million bribe at the Milimani Law Courts. The two are alleged to have collected the cash from a member of the public who wanted to influence the outcome of a case. The secretary and clerk attached to High Court and Judicial Review Judge Roselyne Aburili were on Friday afternoon arrested, detained and questioned after receiving treated money believed to have been demanded for a yet-to-be-established reason. The EACC has not confirmed whether the money was to be handed over to the judge, but investigations to establish where the cash was being taken are ongoing.

Lawyer threatens to exhume Too’s body, burial set for today: The body of Mark Too, popularly known as Bwana Dawa, arrived at his home in Eldoret yesterday for burial today at his Maziwa Farm near the Eldoret International Airport. The burial will take place despite a court order issued by a magistrate in Eldoret stopping the funeral. Lawyer Simon Lilan went to court demanding an independent probe into the death of Too, whom he claims may have been assassinated because of politics and his vast wealth. “I will change my case to seek exhumation if the body is buried without samples being taken for the investigations and if it will also be buried away from the home of first wife Mary,” Lilan said.

Cord divided over Joho, Kingi security detail: Cord is divided on calls for the reinstatement of governors Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Hassan Joho’s (Mombasa) security detail. Some have called for street protests and ultimatums to be issued to the state, while others say residents should provide alternative protection. The National Executive Council will meet on Wednesday to decide the way forward. The last time the two governors had their security detail withdrawn, and Joho’s firearm licence revoked, Cord sued. The High Court dismissed chief licensing officer Samuel Kimaru’s decision to revoke Joho’s firearm licence. Joho and Kingi’s security detail was recalled following last year’s Malindi by-election. The state also briefly shut Joho’s business premises.

Business Daily

Troubled Dubai Bank debtor wins Sh3bn war against KDF: A private firm linked to the recent collapse of Dubai Bank has won a Sh3 billion land battle against the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). The debt arose from disputed ownership of a 90-acre piece of land that the military appropriated 11 years ago and is now part of the Embakasi Army Barracks. Torino Enterprises had filed a petition claiming that it owned the prime land before the Department of Defence (DoD) forcefully occupied it in 2005, thwarting the real estate firm’s plan to build residential housing units for sale. The DoD has since built a demining college on the disputed land, making it impossible for Torino to repossess it.

Consumers risk higher petrol prices over Sh5bn refinery debt: Kenyan motorists will bear additional cost at the pump if an energy tribunal allows oil marketers to get compensation for a Sh5 billion loss they claim to have suffered at the closed Mombasa petroleum refinery.

The Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) tribunal is set to deliberate on the cash claim on January 17 following the oil dealers’ submissions. The petroleum dealers claim that they incurred heavy losses arising from the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited’s (KPRL) inefficiencies in processing crude oil. The dispute over the refinery’s efficiency partly led to its closure in September 2013. Total Kenya, Oil Libya and Vivo Energy want the ERC, the sector regulator, to help them recover their losses by loading Sh1 on every litre of petrol and diesel.

Kenya’s CBA gears up for expansion into Rwanda: Rwanda’s central bank says it is processing a licence application by Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) to enter the country by March. Rwanda’s central bank governor John Rwangombwa was quoted in a Rwandan publication saying the National Bank of Rwanda is in the final stages of licensing the Kenyan headquartered CBA to operate in the country. An operating licence would come as a huge boost for CBA, which has for long set its sights on launching its mobile products in Rwanda to expand its regional footprint and drive growth. In October, CBA said it was eyeing the Rwandan market with its M-Shwari mobile money service after successful uptake in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.