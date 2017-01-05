Newspaper Summaries

DAILY NATION

Uhuru offers doctors 40 per cent pay rise: The government has offered doctors a 40 per cent pay rise to end their month-long strike.

In an offer announced from State House on Mombasa after a day-long meeting between the doctors’ union officials and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the least paid doctor would take home a monthly salary of Sh196,989, up from the current Sh140,244.

The statement said the pay rise is cumulative of allowances offered to the doctors on various job levels. The meeting comes after doctors called on the President to “exercise his executive authority as the ‘highest office in the land”‘ and end the strike.

After the six-hour meeting, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga said they appreciated President’s effort.

“We have not reached any agreement but we thank the President for convening the meeting. He was concerned about our issues and we talked at length. We had a fruitful engagement and we appreciated there are challenges,” Dr Oluga said. He added: “We will have to discuss with our members…what they offered is outside the CBA. We shall reconvene on Friday at 10am at Treasury to continue with engagements. We thank you for keeping strong. We thank you for being with us in spirit and in prayers.”

THE STANDARD

Principals defend schemes for demanding extra school fees: Despite the State’s high alert over illegal fee increment, school heads insist their move is justified. Schools have been accused of using school uniforms and secret non-receipted levies to raise extra cash as students report for first term.

The argument behind fee increment by many school heads is that they need to service loans for many mega projects among them purchase of buses and building of dormitories and state-of-the-art libraries. However, Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) vice chair Kahi Indimuli said all school heads whose schools are carrying out such projects need not to raise fees until their applications to the ministry are considered. And the Board of Governors, Parents Association, sub-county or county education directors should be aware.

“In the application, there should be minutes of the authorised project, its cost, how long they have been servicing the loan, the balance and only then shall the ministry consider their application,” said Indimuli.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned of dire consequences if any school head flouts the set guidelines. Last year at around the same time, an audit by the ministry revealed that 700 school heads were guilty of hiking fees, but this year, majority of them are playing safe. However, they were spared after the intervention of their union, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet).

THE STAR

I wasn’t hounded out of office, says outgoing Kenya Power top boss: Kenya Power outgoing CEO Ben Chumo has said he is leaving voluntarily after reaching retirement age.

This comes after the appointment of Finance general manager Ken Tarus in an acting capacity, overturning a previous attempt to renew Chumo’s term.

“I turned 60 on July 11, and so I have had a bonus from then up to now. A second term would have not been possible even if I needed it. So I knew all the while I was going to retire at 60,” Chumo said during the handing over in Nairobi.

Chumo, whose contract ends on Friday, exits the company after serving a three-year term as CEO and group managing director since January 7, 2014. He was appointed acting CEO on June 27, 2013, when he replaced engineer Joseph Njoroge, who was appointed Energy PS, before being confirmed.

KPLC chairman Kenneth Marende said, “For the record, Ben Chumo retired voluntarily from public service on January 1, 2014. Since then he was employed by Kenya Power on contract, which is due to expire on January 6, 2017.”

Chumo had in a letter dated June 12 2016, requested the board for another three-year term to take effect from January 7, 2017.

The court, however, on November 24, 2016, stopped the renewal, following an application by activist Okiya Omtatah.

Omtatah said Chumo should have vacated office on July 11 2016, upon attaining the government’s mandatory retirement age of 60.

Justice Nelson Abuodha ordered Energy CS Charles Keter not to act on a letter sent to him by the board, seeking to consider Chumo for another term.

Chumo yesterday said the company has achieved a lot during his tenure. He cited grid expansion, growth in customer base and reliability of power supply.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Electricity Generating Company board has extended CEO Albert Mugo’s term by one year, with effect from January 4, 2017.

“Engineer Mugo has steered the company in the growth of generation capacity in geothermal and wind to the current KenGen installed total capacity of 1,640MW which is about 70 per cent of the national generating capacity,” chairman Joshua choge said.

BUSINESS DAILY

World Bank unearths massive fraud at RVR: Top Rift Valley Railway (RVR) managers conspired to defraud lenders and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) millions of shillings and left the company in a worse financial position, the World Bank says in an ethics audit report that warns of possible sanctions on the rail firm.

The governance health check was prompted by a $22 million (Sh2.2 billion) loan that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – the World Bank Group’s private sector arm – extended to RVR in support of the company’s planned purchase of 20 locomotives for its flagging operations in 2014 and 2015.

The audit found that RVR executives bribed public officials, manipulated accounts and created convoluted ownership and operational structures with the aim of defrauding lenders, including IFC.

The acts were meant to conceal the company’s true financial position, which had deteriorated because of its inability to generate cash even as its

liabilities mounted.

The World Bank’s Integrity Vice President’s (INT) office, which conducted the audit also found that RVR principals impeded the review through delays, failing to avail documents and asking employees not to co-operate with the bank’s staff.