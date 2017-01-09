News Headlines January 9 2017

Fee concerns remain as new students join Form 1

Parents and civil society groups continue to raise concerns over schools that have not adhered to the government policy on fee guidelines even as new students began reporting today. Students who sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) began joining Form 1 across various secondary schools today. But their parents are concerned some school heads have not lowered their fees to the Sh53,000 per year as was directed by the ministry of Education. Elimu Yetu Coalition National Coordinator Janet Ouko has told X news that they have continued to receive complaints from concerned parents who are in possession of fee structures that demand hefty amounts way up from the set guidelines. Ouko revealed that some institutions that have additional levies that are not reflected on fees structures and are still pushing unsuspecting parents to pay.

IEBC seeks to register six million new voters

A month-long Mass Voter Registration (MVR) is scheduled to starts on January 16, 2017 and run up to February 15, 2017 during which the electoral body targets to register the new voters. The Commission’s chief Executive Ezra Chiloba told reporters today that they are targeting between four and six million new voters to be enlisted during the exercise. “We want to register as more Kenyans as possible to participate in this year’s general elections and our target in this coming Mass Voter Registration is six million,” Chiloba said at the Nairobi Safari Club today. The planned voter enlisting exercise is the last registration of potential voters ahead of the general elections slated for August 8. Chiloba revealed that so far 15.9 voters have been registered while a total of nine million people have the National Identity cards (IDs) but have not yet been enlisted as voters.

IEBC chiefs to be vetted tomorrow

The vetting of individuals nominated for chairman and commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission will be done tomorrow and Wednesday. President Uhuru Kenyatta last week nominated lawyer Wafula Chebukati to succeed Isaack Hassan as the new IEBC chairman alongside six others who will serve as commissioners.But the seven must first be vetted by Parliament. As such, the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has today announced that it will conduct the vetting tomorrow and Wednesday in line with Article 118 of the Public Appointments Act. First in line for tomorrow’s vetting which will be conducted at County hall’s mini-chamber is Mr Chebukati who is scheduled to appear before the Samuel Chepkong’a led team at10am. He will be followed by Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina before Boya Molu and Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe take their seats in the afternoon.

Ruto gives conditions for joining NASA

Bomet Governor Issack Ruto has issued a condition which he wants the opposition to meet before he can join the yet to be formed National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition. Nasa is the alliance opposition leaders hope to use to run against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party in their quest to unseat the current administration. The coalition, it is hoped, will bring together all opposition outfits to one formidable alliance to take on Jubilee. But Mr Ruto who has since fallen out with the Jubilee ranks says he is willing to join Nasa. However, the Chama Cha Mashinani party leader wants some assurances from opposition chiefs before he teams up with them. In a TV interview last night, Ruto said he will join Nasa only if they will allocate 45 percent of the total budget to counties for devolution. The former Council of Governors chairman said his main concern is to see devolution succeed and he is ready to support any political outfit with good agenda for the devolved system once they are in government.