News Headlines January 9 2016

Kenyan Minister for Tourism, Najib Balala (2R), walks through Lamu to address a meeting of hoteliers and investors in the Kenyan resort on October 3, 2011. Kenya has sent mediators to Somalia to negotiate the release of a disabled Frenchwoman abducted on October 1 from her beachfront resort home, a security official said. More than a million tourists visited the country in 2010, bringing in 76.3 billion Kenyan shillings (570 million euros). AFP PHOTO/PHIL MOORE (Photo credit should read PHIL MOORE/AFP/Getty Images)

Public universities staff set for strike

Operations in public universities will be paralyzed starting midnight after non-teaching and teaching staffs down their tools citing failure by the government to honor their draft submissions on salaries and allowances increment.

The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) and Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) have faulted the Education Ministry and the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) for refusing to submit counter proposals to their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for the parties to initiate negotiations based on the submissions by the trade union in December 2012.

Addressing a joint press conference Sunday in Nairobi, KUDHEIHA Secretary General Albert Njeru and UASU deputy chairperson Joseph Mberia called on all members of the union in the 33 public universities to assemble at the graduation grounds tomorrow morning for further instructions.

The unions have cautioned parents not to take new students for admission and continuing ones not to report as the strike would disrupt learning.

Nyamira Senator to move impeachment motion against President

Nyamira Senator Okongo Mong’are has threatened to table a motion of impeachment against President Uhuru Kenyatta over failure to resolve the doctors’ strike.

Addressing the press in Nairobi Sunday morning, Mong’are said he has spoken to more than 10 Members of Parliament in the National Assembly where the impeachment will originate.

He accused President Kenyatta of allegedly violating the constitution in regards to the ongoing health crisis.

His remarks come a day after the Medics on Friday rejected the President’s offer to end the ongoing strike demanding the full implementation of a 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi, the officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Advisory Council, said anything short of the 2013 CBA is not an offer to Doctors.

Gov’t denies political motive in pulling Joho, Kingi’s security

The government has denied political motive in the withdrawal of the security teams of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho.

Speaking while addressing the press at State House in Mombasa yesterday, State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the move was part of the local security’s command to restructure security in the area.

“My understanding is that the regional command structures in Mombasa and Kilifi are reorganising themselves and I think it would be up to them to respond to any issues around that. The important thing to say is that there is no political motive in operational matters within the police service”, he said.

The security teams of the two Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) governors were pulled Saturday resulting in an uproar from the opposition who termed the move as bullying.