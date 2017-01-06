News Headlines January 6 2017

IG Boinnet warns of tough action on those attacking police

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has warned of tough action on members of the public who resort to violence and attacking police officers or stations whenever a crime has been committed.

This follows Thursday’s incident in which an Administration Police camp and a police vehicle were torched in Busia after the killing of a boda boda rider who was shot accidentally while resisting arrest.

Police Spokesman George Kinoti says an Administration Police officer was also wounded during the confrontation in when the slain suspect was trying to grab a gun from him. The Burinda Administration Police camp was torched when irate members of the public stormed there to protest the man’s killing.

“Whilst we are saddened by the needless death of the rider and wish to send condolences to the family of the bereaved and also wish the officer quick recovery, the service also strongly condemns the hooliganism and the arson attack against the public property,” he warned.

Already a probe has been launched to establish the arsonists, with a motive to arrest and prosecute them.

Mark Too burial to proceed as woman drops case

The mother who had moved to court in an effort to ensure the son she claims to have sired with the late politician Mark Too was involved in his burial proceedings, has withdrawn her suit.

The Too family lawyer Tom Ojienda told Capital FM News on Friday that she had in deed withdrawn the suit but declined to state why, only stating that it was, “pre-mature.”

The complainant Fatuma Ramadhan Hassan’s lawyer Danstan Omari however, said that they took the decision to withdraw the suit as the concerns they raised in their suit papers had been addressed.

“We moved to Court on two grounds, one, that the teenage boy be included in the burial rites and two, that his fees for the year be paid for given he’s a candidate. Both of which have been addressed. As we speak he is at AIC Milimani for the requiem mass.”

Omari also sought to clear up the misinformation that they had sought to stop the burial in order to obtain DNA samples. He explained that the DNA test was ordered in 2012 when Hassan first sued Too for support.

“The test was positive and that is why he had been paying the boy’s fees.”

Ojienda had on Thursday expressed confidence that the suit would not stand in the way of Too’s burial on Monday.

Lands Ministry staff to receive ICT training

The Lands Ministry is set to kick off exercise to digitize all land records in the country as it embarks on training staff on use of computers.

The Ministry’s Communication Officer Joseph Mwangi said they have set aside Sh.5.3 million to train the 3,000 staff on information and communication technology, management and technical skills ahead of a reorganisation exercise starting January 15.

“The reorganisation will address the issue of missing information and lost files. The move will help reduce fraud and forgery and ensure there is effectiveness in service delivery,” said Mr Mwangi by phone Thursday.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta is supportive to the land reforms and digitization of the services.

However, staff at the Lands registries are opposed to the digitization process.

They said manual systems should not be destroyed but be maintained as back-ups citing possible failure of electronic machines.